Jigawa State Secures $2 Billion Investment from Chinese Company

Jigawa State has secured a major investment breakthrough as Hefei Shengwen Information Technology Company Limited of China has indicated strong interest in committing approximately $2 billion toward industrial development projects across the state. The proposed investment is expected to focus on the revitalization of the Maigatari Border Free Trade Zone and the establishment of multiple industrial ventures.

Jigawa State has secured a major investment breakthrough as Hefei Shengwen Information Technology Company Limited of China has indicated strong interest in committing approximately $2 billion toward industrial development projects across the state.

The proposed investment, which is expected to focus on the revitalization of the Maigatari Border Free Trade Zone and the establishment of multiple industrial ventures, is yet another major step in Jigawa State’s drive to attract strategic foreign direct investment and accelerate industrialization. Speaking at a farewell dinner hosted by Governor Umar Namadi for the Chinese delegation at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Dutse, following the conclusion of the investors’ days long assessment visit to Jigawa State, Mr Ren Mingyong, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, disclosed that the company had carefully studied Jigawa State’s investment climate and was impressed by the opportunities available across key sectors.

He explained that the company was particularly interested in investing within the Maigatari Free Trade Zone and had already developed plans to establish seven different industries within the zone and other strategic locations across the state. Mr Ren further assured the Jigawa State Government of the company’s commitment to building a long-term partnership based on trust, sincerity, and mutual benefit. Governor Namadi described the investment interest as a major vote of confidence in Jigawa State’s economic vision and reform agenda.

He expressed confidence that the investors had seen clear evidence of the state’s seriousness and readiness to support industrial growth. He assured the delegation that the Jigawa State Government would provide the necessary support, transparency, and enabling environment required for the success of the partnership. He also described Jigawa as a strategic gateway for investors seeking access to Nigeria’s domestic market and the broader West African sub-region.

Both parties are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to serve as the operational roadmap for the proposed cooperation





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Jigawa State China Investment Industrial Development Maigatari Border Free Trade Zone

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