Jigawa State Receives Federal Flood Relief for 2025 Disaster Victims

Jigawa State Commissioner Auwal Sankara commends President Bola Tinubu for federal intervention providing food, cash, and livelihood equipment to flood victims affected by the 2025 floods.

Jigawa State government officials have formally acknowledged and commended the federal government's latest intervention to support communities devastated by the catastrophic flooding that occurred in 2025. This significant development was announced during a press briefing on Friday, where state authorities highlighted the delivery of critical relief supplies and economic empowerment packages designed to aid vulnerable households in their recovery efforts.

Federal Government Humanitarian Intervention Details

Auwal Sankara, the State Commissioner for Special Duties in Jigawa State, addressed the media to outline the specifics of the federal aid distribution exercise. He described the arrival of these resources as a clear testament to the compassion shown by President Bola Tinubu toward the people of Jigawa State and Nigerians across the nation. The Commissioner emphasized that this intervention reflects the current federal administration's steadfast commitment to ensuring citizen welfare and addressing the lingering socio-economic impacts of the disaster.

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The federal assistance, categorized under the Special Intervention on Post-2025 Flood Disaster Relief Assistance, was executed through directives issued by President Tinubu to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). The agency was tasked with supplying additional food items, non-food essentials, and equipment aimed at supporting the livelihoods of affected citizens who continue to struggle with the aftermath of the extensive flooding.

Specific Relief Items Distributed to Beneficiaries

The distribution exercise targeted approximately 700 beneficiary households, providing a comprehensive package of essential goods and recovery tools. Each household received significant quantities of food staples, including 500 bags of rice weighing 25kg each, 250 cartons of spaghetti (containing 20 packs of 500g), and 250 cartons of vegetable oil (containing four 5L bottles per carton).

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Beyond basic sustenance, the relief package included vital non-food items to improve living conditions during the rehabilitation phase. Beneficiaries were provided with 500 foam mattresses, 250 nylon mats, and 250 blankets. These items were distributed to ensure that displaced or severely affected families had the necessary resources to maintain hygiene, comfort, and basic shelter standards while reconstructing their lives.

Economic Empowerment and Livelihood Support Measures

To facilitate long-term economic recovery and self-reliance, the federal intervention included a robust set of livelihood-support equipment. The distribution list featured 54 water pumping machines to aid in agriculture and water management, 48 grinding machines for small-scale food processing businesses, and 40 sewing machines for tailoring enterprises.

Furthermore, the program included the distribution of 10 cargo tricycles to eligible beneficiaries. These assets are intended to help recipients restart or expand their commercial activities, thereby cushioning the economic blow caused by the 2025 floods. The inclusion of such machinery underscores a strategic shift from pure disaster relief to sustainable economic empowerment for the affected populace.

Collaboration With State Agencies and Security Bodies

The execution of this massive relief exercise involved close collaboration between federal and state entities, as well as security and regulatory agencies. NEMA officials conducted the distribution in partnership with the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Nigerian Red Cross Society, and anti-graft agencies including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

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Security agencies such as the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) also participated to ensure order and prevent looting during the distribution. This multi-agency approach highlights the government's determination to maintain transparency and efficiency in delivering aid to the most vulnerable sectors of society.

Previous State Government Relief Efforts

Before the federal intervention, the Jigawa State government had already taken swift action to support flood victims. Acting through SEMA, the state government distributed emergency relief items within days of the disaster striking. This initial support reached hundreds of households and included more than 11,000 bags of rice, beans, and maize in 10kg and 25kg sizes, alongside cash assistance.

Additionally, the state government distributed agricultural inputs, particularly improved seed varieties, to enable farmers to replant and secure an extra harvest. These measures were designed to reinforce local food security and help the agricultural sector recover quickly from the destruction caused by the floods.