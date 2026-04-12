Jigawa State Prioritizes Education, Invests Heavily in Infrastructure and Expansion

During the 2nd combined Convocation Ceremony of Sule Lamido University, Jigawa State Governor emphasized the state's commitment to education, highlighting investments in infrastructure, improved learning environments, and plans to expand access to higher education, including a new specialized medical university.

Jigawa State Governor, speaking at the 2nd combined Convocation Ceremony of Sule Lamido University , Kafin-Hausa (SLUK), emphasized the paramount importance of education for the state's future. The ceremony, held at the university's Convocation Arena, celebrated graduates from six academic sessions, spanning from 2018/2019 to 2024/2025, alongside the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees.

The governor highlighted the event's significance, describing it as a landmark achievement in the university's decade-long history. He congratulated the university community on the graduation of numerous first-degree graduates and the recognition of deserving individuals through honorary degrees, acknowledging the collective effort that has brought the university to its current stage of progress and development.\Governor Namadi reiterated his administration's unwavering commitment to prioritizing education, positioning it as the cornerstone of governance. He noted the substantial financial allocations dedicated to the sector, consistently ranging between 26 and 30 percent of the state budget in recent years. This strategic investment has yielded tangible results across educational institutions, leading to improvements in infrastructure, enhanced teaching and learning outcomes, and a more conducive organizational environment. There has also been a noticeable increase in student enrollment and a decrease in the number of out-of-school children within the state. To further bolster technical and vocational education and training (TVET), the state government has transformed eight senior secondary schools into centers of excellence, equipped with state-of-the-art teaching equipment and instructional materials. Furthermore, the College of Remedial and Advanced Studies in Babura is undergoing transformation to align with the National TVET Curriculum, providing opportunities for students from the Centers of Excellence to pursue higher certificates.\Addressing efforts to broaden access to higher education, the governor confirmed the state's acquisition of a private university in Majia, Taura Local Government Area, with plans to repurpose it into a specialized institution focused on medical and allied health sciences. The transformation of this institution into a specialized university will operate under a public-private partnership, pending legislative approval after having completed the necessary accreditation processes with the National Universities Commission. Furthermore, Governor Namadi outlined several ongoing projects at Sule Lamido University, including the construction of a Faculty of Medicine, new student hostels, staff residences, a sabbatical lodge, a wetland research centre, and a new convocation arena. He affirmed the government's commitment to not only resuming and completing existing projects but also initiating new ones, with the aspiration of elevating SLUK to a world-class institution with national and international recognition. Beyond physical infrastructure, the governor highlighted ongoing investments in utilities, staff development, and institutional reforms, all aimed at creating a superior learning environment and fostering academic excellence within the state





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