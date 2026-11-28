The Association of Community Health Practitioners in Nigeria (ACHPN) Jigawa State chapter appeals to Governor Umar Namadi for recruitment, welfare improvements, and establishment of a dedicated department to strengthen primary healthcare delivery across all 27 local government areas.

Babandi Habu, Chairman of the Association of Community Health Practitioners in Nigeria ( ACHPN) Jigawa State chapter, has formally appealed to the Jigawa State government for immediate intervention in the staffing and welfare of community health workers. The association is calling for the recruitment of additional personnel to fill critical manpower gaps in primary healthcare facilities, improved welfare packages for existing staff, and the creation of a dedicated Department of Community Health within the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency or the Ministry of Health. These requests come as part of a broader effort to strengthen healthcare coordination and career development for practitioners serving in rural and underserved areas across the state.

Core Role Of Community Health Workers

The association highlighted that Community Health Practitioners, which include Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs), Junior Community Health Extension Workers (JCHEWs), and Community Health Officers (CHOs), are essential to delivering vital medical services throughout Jigawa State. These professionals operate across all 27 local government areas, ensuring that rural and hard-to-reach communities have access to basic healthcare. Their responsibilities are extensive and include maternal and child healthcare, immunisation campaigns, family planning services, treatment of common ailments, health education, disease surveillance, outbreak response, and health data management. Despite their critical role, the association notes that current staffing levels are insufficient to meet the growing demands of the population.

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Specific Requests And Government Support

In his appeal, Babandi Habu outlined several specific demands for the consideration of the state government. These include the recruitment of more personnel to address chronic shortages, improved welfare packages, and the provision of rural posting and hazard allowances to compensate for the difficulties of working in remote areas. The association also requested sponsorship opportunities for ongoing training and retraining to ensure practitioners remain updated with medical advancements. Habu commended Governor Umar Namadi for the government's commitment to strengthening primary healthcare and improving worker welfare, specifically noting the official recognition of the College of Health Sciences and Technology in Jahun, where many association members received their professional training.

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Leadership Responsibilities And Professional Standards

Responding to the appeals, the Head of the Civil Service of Jigawa State, Muhammad Dagaceri, addressed the association's leadership with a focus on professional responsibility and ethical standards. Dagaceri urged the association to prioritize the welfare, professional development, and career advancement of its members, emphasizing the need for purposeful and disciplined leadership. He charged the leadership to leave behind a positive and enduring legacy that would be remembered even after they leave their positions. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of protecting professional standards by taking proactive measures to address quackery in the profession. Dagaceri stated that it is crucial to uphold ethical practices and safeguard the quality of healthcare services delivered to the people, ensuring that only qualified and licensed practitioners provide care.

Commitment To Peaceful Collaboration

The Association of Community Health Practitioners in Nigeria reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting government policies and programmes aimed at improving healthcare delivery in Jigawa State. The association pledged to remain peaceful, disciplined, and law-abiding while dedicating themselves to their professional responsibilities. This reaffirmation signals a desire for constructive collaboration between the health practitioners and the state government. By maintaining a cooperative stance, the association aims to work hand-in-hand with officials to implement the requested reforms, such as the establishment of a dedicated department for community health, which would strengthen coordination and administrative efficiency. The ultimate goal is to ensure that the healthcare system is robust, well-staffed, and capable of meeting the needs of all citizens, particularly those in the most vulnerable and remote communities.