Jigawa State Government Empowers Tipper Operators with Heavy-Duty Machinery to Boost Economic Growth

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has handed over two new excavators and load-bed machines to the Tipper Operators Association as part of a strategic initiative to enhance productivity, create jobs, and improve service delivery in the state. The move aligns with the administration’s 12-Point Agenda aimed at fostering sustainable development and socio-economic well-being.

The Jigawa State Government has reaffirmed its dedication to strengthening key economic stakeholders through strategic support aimed at enhancing capacity, productivity, and sustainable growth across vital sectors.

Governor Umar Namadi made this declaration on Tuesday during the official handover of heavy-duty machinery to the Tipper Operators Association at the Sir Muhammad Sunusi Bello Durbar Ground in Dutse. Addressing the gathering, Governor Namadi highlighted the indispensable role of tipper operators in both public and private sector projects, particularly in road construction, infrastructure development, and real estate expansion.

He announced the provision of two new excavators and load-bed machines as part of a broader initiative to improve efficiency, reduce operational challenges, and boost productivity within the sector. The governor emphasized that the services provided by tipper operators are extensive and essential, necessitating government intervention to enhance their operational capabilities. He noted that public and private projects, especially in construction and infrastructure, heavily rely on the reliable services of these operators, making government support crucial for streamlining their operations.

Governor Namadi described the initiative as a key component of the state’s efforts to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and enhance service delivery across Jigawa State. He clarified that the initiative extends beyond mere equipment provision, aiming to strengthen the local economy and empower operators to excel in their businesses. Access to modern machinery, he explained, will significantly reduce manual labor burdens, allowing operators to expand their businesses and increase profitability.

By equipping the association with these machines, the government seeks to boost productivity, generate jobs, and improve service quality both within and beyond Jigawa State. The governor also linked the initiative to his administration’s 12-Point Agenda, which focuses on improving socio-economic well-being and fostering sustainable development. He pointed out that the initiative directly supports the socioeconomic development and well-being of Jigawa’s people, aligning with the top objectives of the 12-Point Agenda.

Governor Namadi also referenced previous empowerment programs, including the distribution of 36 commercial vehicles to transport unions and a revolving loan scheme exceeding N100 million for butchers, highlighting the success of such initiatives in inspiring further government support for trade associations and entrepreneurs. He praised the leadership and members of the Tipper Operators Association for their contributions to the state’s development and urged them to ensure the proper utilization and maintenance of the new equipment





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