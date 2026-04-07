Jigawa State Government Cracks Down on Corruption in Feeding Program

The Jigawa State Government dismisses contractors and kitchen staff due to corruption and substandard practices in its feeding program. Inspections revealed discrepancies in attendance records and poor food quality. Investigations are ongoing, with unannounced inspections planned to ensure program integrity and accountability.

The Jigawa State Government has launched a decisive crackdown on corruption within its school and hospital feeding program , resulting in the dismissal of several contractors and kitchen staff. The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Special Duties, under the leadership of Commissioner Auwalu D. Sankara, announced these measures in a statement released to the media on Monday.

The actions were taken in response to surprise inspections conducted across schools and healthcare facilities in the Kazaure, Roni, Gwiwa, and Yankwashi Local Government Areas. The government’s investigation uncovered widespread discrepancies and substandard practices, painting a troubling picture of mismanagement and potential embezzlement within the feeding program meant to benefit students and patients. This decisive action underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring resources reach their intended recipients and that the quality of services is maintained at acceptable standards.\The findings of the inspections revealed significant disparities between the reported number of beneficiaries and those actually present at the facilities. Commissioner Sankara highlighted the stark example of Government Junior Secondary School, Karkarna in Yankwashi, where only 123 students were observed, despite records indicating an attendance of 257. This dramatic difference, as well as similar discrepancies found in other locations, raised serious concerns about the diversion of funds allocated for feeding the children. Moreover, the quality of the food provided was also called into question, with inspectors discovering instances of contractors supplying poor-quality rice and failing to deliver meals that met the required standards. These issues point to a systemic breakdown in accountability and oversight within the program. The government's rapid response to these findings is a demonstration of its willingness to hold accountable those who exploit public funds and compromise the welfare of the beneficiaries. The goal is to ensure the integrity of this program and provide its intended beneficiaries with the support they need.\Following the comprehensive investigations, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Special Duties took swift action, dismissing those found responsible for the identified infractions. Four kitchen masters were terminated for falsifying attendance and other figures related to food provision. Two contractors were removed from their duties due to the supply of substandard food, impacting the students and patients reliant on these meals. Additionally, a contractor at Gwiwa Hospital was dismissed for repeatedly skipping meals and failing to comply with the established standards and regulations. In a separate development, two school officials are currently under investigation for allegedly colluding to manipulate records at the Computer Girls Science Secondary School in Roni, further highlighting the extent of the alleged corruption. Commissioner Sankara reiterated the government’s unwavering stance against corruption and its commitment to ensuring that the feeding program operates with transparency, accountability, and in the best interests of its beneficiaries. The government pledged to continue its unannounced inspections across various locations within the state, monitoring the implementation of the feeding program to ensure it serves its intended purpose and uphold the standards of quality, integrity, and accountability in public service





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Jigawa State Corruption Feeding Program School Healthcare

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