Governor Umar Namadi initiates a 90-day NIN enrolment drive to support the Jigawa State Residents Registration Project, aiming to capture over 3 million unregistered residents for improved governance.

Umar Namadi has officially launched a 90-day intensive campaign to increase National Identification Number enrolment across Jigawa State. This initiative serves as the foundational step for the full implementation of the Jigawa State Residents Registration Project. The governor announced the launch in Dutse on Saturday to ensure every resident is captured in a verifiable database.

Strategic Goals for 90-Day NIN Enrolment

The core purpose of this specific 90-day window is to harmonize state identity data with the national system managed by the National Identity Management Commission. Umar Namadi described the exercise as a strategic measure to build a comprehensive database of all individuals living in the state. The Jigawa State Residents Identity Management Agency is leading this effort in collaboration with relevant national bodies. Accurate demographic information is essential for effective governance and inclusive development within the state.

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JISRIMA Leadership and Enrolment Statistics

Bilkisu Isma, the Executive Secretary of JISRIMA, disclosed that the agency has recruited and trained enrolment agents to handle the increased workload. She revealed that Jigawa State recorded an additional 1,742,133 NIN enrolments since 2024. Despite this progress, more than three million persons in the state have yet to obtain their NIN. The governor's administration has engaged 732 youths from the state's 287 wards as community mobilizers to strengthen grassroots efforts.

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Impact on Security and Social Protection

Umar Namadi emphasized that 100 percent NIN enrolment is critical for delivering his administration's 12-Point Agenda. A unified identity database ensures that government interventions reach rightful beneficiaries by removing ghost beneficiaries. Social protection measures such as agricultural support, MSME grants, and healthcare subsidies will be more efficient. The governor noted that accurate data improves community policing and intelligence capabilities for security agencies.

Operational Scope and Next Steps

JISRIMA will intensify enrolment activities across all 27 local government areas during this campaign. Particular attention will be paid to children, women, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and residents of underserved communities. Landlords and household heads are legally required to notify the agency of new residents in their communities. The initiative aims to make Jigawa a national reference point in identity management by October 2024.