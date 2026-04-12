Jigawa Governor Charges Sule Lamido University Graduates on Integrity and Innovation

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State addressed the graduating class of Sule Lamido University, emphasizing integrity, innovation, and adaptability for the competitive labor market. He highlighted the state's commitment to education and skills development.

Jigawa State Governor Malam Umar Namadi delivered an address to the graduating class of Sule Lamido University during their 2nd Combined Convocation Ceremony held in Kafin Hausa on Saturday. The governor's speech emphasized the importance of integrity, innovation, and adaptability as the students prepare to enter Nigeria's demanding labor market.

He acknowledged the difficulties graduates often encounter when seeking employment, recognizing the challenges of the current economic landscape.<\/p>

However, Namadi expressed unwavering confidence in the graduates' ability to thrive, asserting that their time at the university has equipped them with the resilience, skills, and values necessary to overcome obstacles and seize opportunities. The governor highlighted the critical role of education as a cornerstone of both personal growth and societal advancement. He urged the graduates to embody the principles of hard work, discipline, and a commitment to serving humanity in their future endeavors.<\/p>

The convocation marked the graduation of six cohorts of students from the 2018/2019 to 2024/2025 academic sessions, a significant milestone encompassing several academic years. In addition to the conferment of degrees, the ceremony also included the awarding of honorary doctorate degrees to esteemed individuals. Namadi encouraged the graduates to be exemplary ambassadors of their alma mater and Jigawa State, demonstrating integrity, empathy, and a strong commitment to societal well-being.<\/p>

He also commended the parents, guardians, and the dedicated academic and non-academic staff of the university for their invaluable contributions to the students' success and the overall educational environment. Governor Namadi also reiterated his administration's steadfast dedication to strengthening human capital development. This commitment is reflected in sustained investments in education, skills acquisition programs, and various youth empowerment initiatives.<\/p>

His administration understands that investing in the youth is investing in the future of the state. These strategic investments are designed to equip young people with the necessary tools for success in a rapidly evolving world. The governor underscored the importance of going beyond traditional formal education by focusing on technical and vocational training, as well as digital innovation.<\/p>

This expanded approach aims to provide young people with market-driven skills that are relevant to the demands of the modern workforce. This comprehensive strategy recognizes that the future of work requires adaptability and a diverse skill set to remain competitive and contribute effectively to the economic landscape. The government understands the importance of providing relevant and up-to-date skills to address the needs of an ever-changing job market.<\/p>

By focusing on vocational training and digital skills, the government aims to bridge the skills gap and provide graduates with a competitive advantage.Professor Muhammad Ibrahim, the Vice-Chancellor of Sule Lamido University, preceded the Governor with some remarks, in which he expressed the university’s gratitude and lauded the unwavering support of the Jigawa State government.<\/p>

The Vice-Chancellor noted that this ongoing support has been instrumental in creating a positive environment, fostering improved learning conditions, and cultivating an atmosphere of academic excellence within the university. This support extends from funding the infrastructure and resources to providing the necessary support for the staff and the students.<\/p>

This strong partnership between the state government and the university demonstrates a shared commitment to the development of higher education and the betterment of the lives of the students. The Vice-Chancellor acknowledged the significance of the government's role in the university's successes and the overall positive impact on the learning experience.<\/p>

The collaborative approach between the government and the university helps in creating a supportive and inspiring environment for the students. Through these collaborative efforts and strategic investments, the university continues to advance its commitment to providing quality education and preparing its graduates to be future leaders. The support from the state government is essential to ensuring a successful and fulfilling academic journey for students.<\/p>





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Jigawa State Sule Lamido University Graduation Integrity Innovation Education Skills Youth Empowerment

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