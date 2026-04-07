Jigawa Assembly Celebrates Governor Namadi's 63rd Birthday, Commends Leadership and Collaboration

The Jigawa State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, celebrates Governor Umar Namadi's 63rd birthday, acknowledging his leadership, visionary agenda, and the harmonious relationship between the Executive and Legislative branches. The tribute highlights the state's progress and the collaborative approach to governance.

Jigawa State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, extended warm congratulations to Governor Umar Namadi on his 63rd birthday. The speaker's felicitations were on behalf of all members of the Assembly, the State Assembly Service Commission, and the staff of the State Assembly. Dangyatin's tribute acknowledged the governor's significant milestone, recognizing it as a testament to God's grace and a moment of celebration for the state.

He commended the governor's tireless dedication to serving Jigawa and highlighted his leadership as a source of inspiration, praising his integrity and vision for the state's progress.\The tribute emphasized the remarkable era of stability and advancement witnessed in Jigawa State under Governor Namadi's leadership. The speaker noted that the governor's 12-point agenda is not merely a policy document but a tangible promise being realized through various developmental projects across all constituencies. The speaker also mentioned the cordial relationship between the Executive and Legislative arms of government, attributing the harmony to the governor's deep respect for the independence of the legislature and his belief in checks and balances. This mutual respect has allowed the Assembly to pass critical, people-oriented legislation and budgets efficiently, ensuring the dividends of democracy reach the grassroots. The pragmatic approach to governance has fostered a political environment characterized by peace, collaboration, and synergy.\Furthermore, the speaker highlighted the governor's consistent treatment of the House of Assembly as a partner in state-building, enabling a focus on solving constituent problems rather than political disputes. In conclusion, the speaker offered collective prayers for Governor Namadi's continued good health, divine wisdom, and the fortitude to lead Jigawa State to greater heights, hoping for the continued prosperity of the state's citizens. The birthday wishes reflected the House's appreciation for the governor's leadership and the collaborative spirit that has characterized the state's governance. The speaker wished the Governor a happy birthday and prayed for his long life. The speaker acknowledged that the Governor's birthday was a special milestone and wished him a happy celebration with family and friends. The speaker recognized that the governor had done great things for the people of Jigawa. The speaker wished the governor more years of joy and prosperity. The speaker said the Assembly would continue to support the Governor in his efforts to improve the lives of the people. The speaker prayed for God's guidance and protection for the Governor and his family





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Jigawa State Umar Namadi Birthday House Of Assembly Governance Leadership Development Collaboration

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