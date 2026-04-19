Jigawa APC Unites and Grows Amidst Opposition Fabrications: Governor Namadi's Inclusive Governance Strengthens Party

This report debunks claims of mass defections from Jigawa State's APC, highlighting Governor Umar Namadi's successful inclusive governance and citizen engagement programs which have led to a surge in new members from opposition parties, strengthening the APC's position ahead of the 2027 elections.

Governor Umar Namadi is demonstrating strong leadership and fostering political engagement in Jigawa State as the 2027 general elections approach.

Despite sensationalized media reports suggesting widespread defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and claims of internal party crisis, these narratives are largely fabricated by opposition elements and disgruntled former party members, particularly those associated with the former minister of defense, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

These individuals are employing unconventional media tactics to undermine the current APC-led administration and its leader, Governor Namadi, aiming to discredit the significant progress made by the government for their personal political advantage.

The reality on the ground paints a starkly different picture: the APC in Jigawa State is experiencing unprecedented growth.

Thousands of members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have officially joined the APC since the current administration took office, leaving opposition parties in the state significantly weakened and, in many areas, practically defunct.

These defectors consistently attribute their decision to join the APC to Governor Namadi's inclusive governance style, which prioritizes the welfare of all citizens irrespective of their past political affiliations.

Governor Namadi has prioritized transparency and direct citizen engagement through his groundbreaking Citizens Engagement Programme (Gwamnati Da Jama’a). This initiative saw the governor and his team travel to all 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) to interact directly with grassroots electorates.

During these extensive tours, detailed scorecards of ongoing and completed projects were presented, allowing citizens to evaluate the administration's performance and provide direct feedback. This program has been instrumental in establishing a two-way flow of communication, ensuring governance remains responsive to public needs.

The insights gathered from these citizen consultations formed the bedrock of the 2026 fiscal budget, guaranteeing that the state's financial plans genuinely reflect the aspirations of its populace.

The positive impact of the Citizens Engagement Programme extended beyond governance to the political landscape. The program served as a catalyst for a massive wave of defections from opposition parties, with over 10,000 former PDP and NNPP members joining the APC during these tours.

In numerous instances, entire executive committees, from the ward to LGA levels, dissolved their prior affiliations to join the ruling party.

The influx of new members into the APC has continued unabated even after the conclusion of the engagement program, solidifying the party's dominance in Jigawa State





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Jigawa State APC Governor Umar Namadi Defections Inclusive Governance

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