Jigawa APC Mobilizes Support for Tinubu Ahead of 2027 Elections

The All Progressives Congress in Jigawa State has launched a coordinated campaign to secure victory for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections. Senator Ahmed Abdulhamid Malam-Madori outlines the strategy.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State has issued a strict directive requiring all its elected and appointed members to return to their respective constituencies. This mobilization effort is specifically aimed at rallying support for President Bola Tinubu and other party candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The directive was announced during the inauguration of the Jigawa State APC Campaign Council in Dutse. Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the party's National Chairman, delivered the order through the National Financial Secretary, Haruna Ginsau. The core mandate requires political officeholders to ensure they deliver their polling units, wards, and constituencies to President Tinubu during the upcoming presidential election.

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Senator Highlights Jigawa Electoral Strength

Senator Ahmed Abdulhamid Malam-Madori, who serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, addressed the gathering with a clear mandate for the state. He urged Jigawa residents to turn out in large numbers to vote for President Tinubu, asserting that the state is positioned to record the highest number of votes for the President in 2027.

Malam-Madori described Jigawa as one of the strongest states for the APC, citing the presence of a serving governor, three former governors, and a large membership base as evidence of the party's political dominance. He emphasized that the state holds a significant electoral advantage due to its high number of registered voters, as reflected in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) records.

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The Senator declared that the party would do everything democratically possible to ensure that Jigawa emerges first in terms of votes recorded for the President and other APC candidates. He stated that the state has both the capacity and the will to deliver the highest vote counts for Mr. President in the upcoming cycle.

Warnings Against Opposition Narratives

Malam-Madori issued a stern caution against opposition candidates, advising them to stop making what he described as false, defamatory, and misleading statements about President Tinubu and the APC. He expressed clear displeasure regarding what he considered disrespectful remarks and alleged false narratives concerning the President's policies and programs.

The Senator argued that these policies are already producing positive results in the country's social and economic sectors. He further declared that the party would not tolerate any act of indiscipline or disrespect directed at President Tinubu, Governor Malam Umar Namadi, or any APC member, adding that appropriate action would be taken where necessary.

In his remarks, Senator Abdulhamid also noted that the President had saved Nigeria from economic collapse. He used this statement to reinforce the narrative of the current administration's effectiveness and to counter what he termed as disrespectful remarks against the President's achievements.

Unified Campaign Strategy for 2027

Governor Umar Namadi spoke after the inauguration to explain the strategic integration of the presidential and governorship campaign structures. He stated that this move was designed to strengthen coordination and give the party a united platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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The Governor expressed satisfaction with the large turnout at the event, describing it as a demonstration of the APC's strength and sustained presence across Jigawa State. He said the gathering had further strengthened his confidence in the party's preparedness to win elections at all levels.

Governor Namadi urged party leaders and supporters to intensify mobilization efforts. He called for collective work to secure the re-election of President Tinubu, Governor Namadi's own return to office, and the election of APC candidates to the Senate, House of Representatives, and Jigawa State House of Assembly.

Call for Internal Unity and Discipline

Senator Abdulhamid concluded his address by urging APC members, particularly elected and appointed officials in Jigawa, to put aside personal differences, grievances, and misunderstandings. He emphasized the need for unity to secure victory for President Tinubu, Governor Namadi, and other party candidates.

The directive marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Jigawa State as the APC begins its formal groundwork for the 2027 polls. The integration of campaign structures and the strong emphasis on delivering specific polling units suggest a highly organized approach to voter mobilization.

With the National Chairman's directive enforced and the State Governor backing the strategy, the APC in Jigawa appears committed to leveraging its demographic advantages. The focus remains squarely on maximizing vote counts for the presidential ticket while maintaining strict internal discipline among all party agents.