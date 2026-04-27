Jigawa APC Endorses Tinubu, Namadi for 2027 Elections

The Jigawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi as their sole candidates for the 2027 presidential and governorship elections. The decision was made by the party’s elders committee and includes a commitment to purchase nomination forms for both candidates.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Jigawa State has unequivocally endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi as their sole candidates for the 2027 presidential and governorship elections, respectively.

This significant resolution emerged from a meeting of the party’s elders committee, considered the highest decision-making body within the state’s APC structure. The committee, comprised of senior stakeholders representing all levels of the party, engaged in extensive deliberations before reaching this unanimous decision. Ahmed Garba MK, the APC State Chairman, formally announced the endorsement, emphasizing the collective support for both leaders.

The decision signals a strong vote of confidence in the current administration and a unified front heading into the next electoral cycle. The APC in Jigawa State is proactively streamlining its nomination process, demonstrating a commitment to efficiency and cohesion. The elders committee has taken the additional step of assuming full responsibility for the nomination processes for both the presidential and governorship candidates. This includes the financial commitment of purchasing the necessary nomination forms for President Tinubu and Governor Namadi.

This proactive measure underscores the depth of support and dedication to ensuring their candidacies. The party has deliberately chosen a consensus-based approach, opting to forgo primary elections in favor of unified candidate selection. This strategic decision aims to minimize internal competition and foster a stronger, more cohesive party structure. To facilitate this process, the committee has approved the formation of dedicated structures at both the state and local government levels.

These committees will be tasked with conducting thorough due diligence on all aspiring candidates for Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assembly positions, ensuring that a single consensus candidate emerges for each office. This rigorous vetting process is intended to identify the most qualified and widely supported individuals to represent the APC in the upcoming elections. The emphasis on consensus building reflects a desire for stability and unity within the party ranks.

The resolutions passed by the elders committee received resounding support from representatives of all three senatorial zones within Jigawa State. Farouk Adamu Aliyu, speaking on behalf of the Jigawa Central Zone, reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of party leaders to President Tinubu’s candidacy, pledging to personally purchase the nomination form. He extended the same endorsement and financial commitment to Governor Namadi’s re-election bid.

Senator Muhammad Ibrahim Kirikasamma, representing the Jigawa North-East Zone, echoed this sentiment, describing the endorsement as unanimous and wholeheartedly given. He expressed confidence in both leaders and their ability to continue driving progress in the state and nation. The unified support across all senatorial zones highlights the broad appeal and strong leadership of both President Tinubu and Governor Namadi within the APC in Jigawa State.

This coordinated endorsement is expected to significantly strengthen their positions as they prepare for the 2027 elections, demonstrating a clear message of unity and purpose within the party. The commitment to a consensus-driven approach and the proactive financial support for the candidates signal a determined effort to secure victory in the upcoming polls and continue the APC’s governance in Jigawa State





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