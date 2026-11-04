Jesús de Miguel Death Sparks Review of Football Safety Protocols

Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel dies after match collision, renewing focus on player safety following tragic incidents involving Marc-Vivien Foé and others.

The football community is mourning the loss of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, who passed away in a hospital on Tuesday. His death occurred after he suffered cardiac arrest following a severe collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during their Spanish second-division match. The incident has reignited urgent discussions regarding player safety and emergency medical protocols within professional sports.

Match Incident Details and Immediate Aftermath

The fatal event took place during stoppage time when the score was tied at two goals each between Tenerife and FC Andorra. Goalkeeper Jesús Owono rushed out of his penalty area to clear a long ball but struck De Miguel in the chest with his knee. This high-impact collision caused De Miguel to collapse immediately on the pitch.

Also read Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies after collision with Andorra goalkeeper

Medical staff provided emergency treatment on the field, successfully resuscitating the thirty-year-old striker before transporting him to the hospital. Despite initial stabilization, his condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to his death. The referee issued a red card to Owono, and the match was subsequently abandoned due to the severity of the situation.

Historical Context of Fatal On-Pitch Incidents

De Miguel joins a somber list of athletes who have lost their lives during competitive play, highlighting systemic risks in the sport. Nigerian international Samuel Okwaraji remains one of the most remembered figures to die while representing his country. He collapsed during Nigeria's 1990 World Cup qualifying match against Angola at the National Stadium in Lagos on August 12, 1989.

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Cameroonian midfielder Marc-Vivien Foé also died after collapsing during his country's Confederations Cup semi-final against Colombia in France on June 26, 2003. The twenty-eight-year-old fell to the ground in the second half, prompting immediate medical attention that proved insufficient to save his life from an underlying cardiac issue.

Hungarian striker Miklós Fehér died after collapsing during Benfica's league match against Vitória de Guimarães in Portugal on January 25, 2004. Medical personnel rushed to his aid, but he suffered cardiac arrest and could not be revived. Similarly, Sevilla midfielder Antonio Puerta collapsed during a Spanish league match against Getafe on August 25, 2007, dying in hospital three days later due to further cardiac complications.

Recent Tragedies and Global Impact on Safety Standards

Nigerian striker Endurance Idahor died after collapsing during a Sudanese league match between Al-Merrikh and Al-Amal on March 6, 2010. Italian midfielder Piermario Morosini died after collapsing during a Serie B match between Livorno and Pescara on April 14, 2012, receiving emergency treatment on the pitch before succumbing to his injuries.

Indian footballer Peter Biaksangzuala died after suffering a serious spinal injury while celebrating a goal in October 2014. The twenty-three-year-old attempted a backflip after scoring for Bethlehem Vengthlang but landed awkwardly. Cameroonian midfielder Patrick Ekeng died after collapsing during a Romanian league match between Dinamo Bucharest and Viitorul Constanța on May 6, 2016.

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Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena died after collapsing during an Albanian league match between Egnatia and Partizani on November 11, 2023. Dwamena had previously been diagnosed with a heart condition and had undergone medical procedures related to it. These deaths have left lasting memories among fans and highlighted the critical importance of prompt medical intervention and emergency preparedness in modern football.