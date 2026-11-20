APC Deputy Governorship Candidate Jerry Adams urges women in Kaduna State to take political action, highlighting Uba Sani administration achievements during BWII inauguration.

Jerry Adams, the Deputy Governorship Candidate for the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State, issued a direct appeal to women on Friday, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping the region's future ahead of the 2027 general elections. Speaking at the inauguration of the Black Women of Influence International in Kaduna, Adams argued that societal progress is fundamentally tied to the empowerment and recognition of women as the primary pillars of family and community structures.

Core Details of Political Mobilization Strategy

Adams utilized this platform to rally support for the development agenda led by Governor Uba Sani, framing women's engagement as essential to securing a better society. He described women as the foundational support of the home, asserting that addressing broader societal challenges must begin with strengthening these core units. The APC candidate urged women to actively identify with government policies and programs specifically designed to improve their economic standing and social conditions. He further assured the audience of the state government's willingness to partner with credible non-governmental organizations committed to similar developmental goals.

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Stakeholder Views on Administrative Achievements

Highlighting the performance of the Uba Sani administration, Adams listed significant improvements in security, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and inclusive governance as key metrics for evaluation. He recalled that Kaduna State previously faced severe security challenges that restricted residents' freedom to attend religious gatherings and public events. Adams noted that while insecurity and other social issues have not been completely eliminated, the current administration is confronting these problems through deliberate and targeted interventions. He emphasized that the peace-building initiatives and inclusive governance approach have fostered a greater sense of belonging among residents.

Infrastructure and Economic Interventions in Wards

On the topic of infrastructure, Adams cited specific road construction projects in communities such as Sabo, alongside the systematic upgrading of primary healthcare centers across all 255 wards in the state. He also pointed to tangible improvements in government hospitals, the distribution of free fertilizers to farmers, and rural road projects intended to facilitate the transportation of agricultural produce to markets. Adams argued that these interventions represent critical gains that should feature prominently in the political assessment of the APC administration as the 2027 elections approach. He maintained that the deep-rooted challenges facing the country cannot be resolved overnight, suggesting that ongoing reforms might cause initial difficulties before yielding positive results.

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BWII Expansion and Rural Support Initiatives

Jamila Yahaya, the Northern Regional Coordinator of the Black Women of Influence International, stated that the organization was established to bridge the gap between rural and urban women through targeted empowerment initiatives. She explained that the organization aims to reach women in villages and underserved communities, providing them with support and opportunities to enhance their social and economic conditions. Yahaya disclosed that while the organization had been operating in Lagos, its recent inauguration in Abuja marked a new phase of expansion, with Kaduna becoming the latest location to host its events. She stated the organization's ambition is to reach billions of women globally, including those in underserved communities in Northern Nigeria.

Real-World Impact on Civic Engagement

The convergence of political mobilization and civil society expansion signals a strategic push to engage female voters more deeply in the 2027 electoral cycle. By linking administrative achievements in healthcare and agriculture to the broader narrative of peace and security, the APC is attempting to demonstrate tangible governance outcomes. Simultaneously, the expansion of the Black Women of Influence International provides a structural mechanism for reaching previously underserved populations. This dual approach aims to consolidate support by aligning political promises with immediate economic and social benefits for women across Kaduna State.