Nvidia's board unanimously rejected ousted CEO Jensen Huang's bid to return, as the company reported Q3 revenue doubled to over $115 billion and interim CEO Colette Kress forecast 75% growth next fiscal year.

Nvidia's board has unanimously rejected any comeback for ousted CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned last week amid a spy scandal, and the company reported third-quarter revenue more than doubled to over $115 billion, beating expectations.

Harvey Jones, chair of the Nvidia board, said on an earnings call that the board unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and does not intend to reinstate him as CEO. Interim CEO Colette Kress said it is now business as usual as the company charts a path forward without him. Huang had sought reinstatement despite resigning over an affair with Alice Huang, a woman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence.

Also read Singapore In Damage Control After Nvidia Scandal Exposes China Loophole

Alice Huang Role In Scandal

Alice Huang, who is not related to the 63-year-old, is a former executive of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing firm under US criminal investigation for allegedly helping Chinese companies procure advanced Nvidia AI chips in circumvention of export controls. In a statement hours before the earnings release, Jensen Huang said he had seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for him to return as CEO.

He said if the Board of Directors decides that his return is in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company, and America, he would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO. He also said over the past week he had been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people he had never met, thanking everyone who had shown kindness to his family and him.

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He admitted he had fallen short of the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia, created problems for the Board, and made serious mistakes in his personal life, adding that he owns his mistakes completely and is committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation. Huang described Nvidia as a once-in-a-generation company and said building the chipmaker alongside his colleagues had been a privilege.

He also spoke about his attachment to the United States, saying he arrived in the country 53 years ago and regarded becoming an American citizen as one of the proudest moments of his life. He said nowhere but in America could a company like Nvidia be possible, and that he loves the country and Nvidia.

Interim Chief Colette Kress Remarks

He thanked those who had supported him, expressed his love for his family, and pledged to spend the rest of his life being worthy of their support. Kress, in her first remarks since being appointed by the board last week, said the company's momentum is real and that Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of its people. She forecast stronger revenue growth of 75 percent in the next fiscal year, up from 70 percent.

Investors scoured the upbeat results for evidence that the artificial intelligence boom can withstand the Nvidia crisis, which highlighted a loophole allegedly exploited by Chinese companies. Huang's bid to get his job back was the latest twist for the company at the centre of an AI boom that has propelled markets to record highs and boosted global economic growth.

The recent upheaval has battered Nvidia shares, which have lost $700 billion in market value since the scandal broke, and Huang is to be questioned by US lawmakers on December 1 over national security concerns. A charismatic promoter of AI, Huang's fall triggered immediate calls from Elon Musk and others for his return, and even President Donald Trump said he would not mind seeing Huang back at Nvidia, downplaying the espionage allegations.

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New US AI Export Restrictions

Huang resigned as Nvidia's president and CEO on November 12, ending his 33-year leadership of the technology company. As the spy scandal deepened, Washington on Monday announced new restrictions on AI chip exports, drawing condemnation from Beijing. The new US export curbs and the wider Nvidia scandal risk casting a shadow over talks between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which starts this week in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Under Washington's new rules, data centres anywhere in the world will need a US license to provide large volumes of computing power from advanced chips to companies headquartered in China, Macau or other countries under US arms embargoes. The rules also require licenses to ship advanced chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil, countries the US Commerce Department says present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion of the chips.

The changes are a response to a loophole that allowed Chinese firms to rent AI computing power from data centres in Southeast Asia and elsewhere that run on US hardware not available for export to China. While the loophole has been known to authorities, the revelation of Huang's affair has drawn intense scrutiny to the practice.

Investors Await Kress Strategy Shift

Investors are watching for signs of whether Kress will slow Huang's aggressive investment strategy, which saw him commit tens of billions of dollars to AI companies. Huang on Tuesday sounded a note of contrition in his statement, saying he did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia and that he has made serious mistakes in his personal life.