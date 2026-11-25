Singer Jaywon criticizes House Rep Leke Abejide over eight years of alleged stagnation in Yagba Federal Constituency, demanding proof of ₦520 million APC project spending and meaningful growth for Okun land.

Famous Nigerian singer Jaywon has publicly challenged House of Representatives member Leke Abejide regarding the state of infrastructure and economic progress within the Yagba Federal Constituency. The musician argued that the current legislative representative has failed to deliver adequate development over an eight-year period in office. He insisted that the electorate deserves tangible improvements rather than temporary political handouts that do not address long-term community needs.

Jaywon Questions Eight-Year Legislative Record

The popular artist initiated this critique by directly questioning the value of Abejide's representation for the people of Yagba and the wider Okun community. Jaywon stated that the era of superficial empowerment initiatives is no longer acceptable to the electorate. He urged the lawmaker to change his approach and focus on substantial, verifiable development projects that benefit the general population. The singer emphasized that the people have a right to demand better leadership that translates into visible changes in their daily lives.

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In his specific comments, Jaywon demanded that the lawmaker present concrete evidence of his achievements. He argued that eight years is a sufficient timeframe to demonstrate impact and accountability to the constituents. The musician suggested that if the current representative cannot deliver meaningful results, then other candidates should be given the opportunity to try. This challenge was framed as a call for higher standards in political representation and a rejection of empty promises.

Demands Proof of APC Project Funding

A central point of Jaywon's criticism involves the alleged mismanagement or lack of visible results from significant financial commitments. He specifically asked Leke Abejide to publicly showcase projects that are worth approximately ₦520 million. The musician noted that this sum was reportedly committed to the All Progressives Congress within the constituency. He questioned what tangible benefits the residents could point to in return for this substantial investment.

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The inquiry into the ₦520 million funding highlights concerns about transparency and resource allocation in local governance. Jaywon's demand for public accountability serves as a stress test for the lawmaker's administrative records. By asking for proof of projects, the singer is forcing a conversation about where public funds actually go and whether they result in infrastructure or social welfare improvements. This scrutiny reflects growing public impatience with political leaders who fail to demonstrate clear returns on electoral mandates.

Lawmaker Faces Pressure From Constituents

Jaywon further described the lawmaker as a fraud and urged residents of Yagba to take responsibility for demanding better representation. He indicated that his criticism was only the beginning, suggesting that more severe consequences could follow if the situation does not improve. The singer noted that his people were already reacting negatively to his initial comments, indicating strong public sentiment against the current leadership style.

The musician stated that he had only scratched the surface of the issues affecting the constituency. He warned that the lawmaker's allies and supporters were already in a state of distress due to the public exposure of these failures. This escalation signals a potential shift in the political dynamic within Yagba Federal Constituency, as citizens become more vocal about their dissatisfaction.

Implications for Okun Land Representation

The criticism places a heavy emphasis on the need for accountability and effective constituency representation. Jaywon's stance reinforces the idea that elected officials must demonstrate how their time in office translates into visible development. The focus on Okun Land suggests that regional identity and specific community needs are central to the political discourse in this area.

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This public challenge may influence future political strategies and voter behavior in the region. If the demands for transparency and development are not met, it could lead to increased pressure on the lawmaker to perform or face electoral consequences. The situation underscores the importance of active citizen engagement in holding political leaders accountable for their promises and actions.