Delta State LGA chairman Jaro Egbo challenges Ovie Omo-Agege's political influence, arguing he cannot secure 25 percent of votes for Peter Obi in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

The Chairman of the Ughelli North Local Government Council in Delta State, Jaro Egbo, has publicly dismissed former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege as a significant political threat in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections. Egbo insisted that the former lawmaker lacks the necessary popular support to secure a substantial share of the vote for the Nigeria Democratic Congress within the state.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television's Politics Today program, Egbo argued that Ovie Omo-Agege would struggle to deliver even 25 percent of the votes for the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi. The council chairman asserted that the former deputy senate president's perceived political influence in Delta State has been largely exaggerated and does not reflect ground realities.

Also read Warri High Court Nullifies Ovie Omo-Agege's NDC Nomination for Delta Central

Evaluating Past Electoral Performance

Egbo questioned the extent of Ovie Omo-Agege's political strength by referencing the outcomes of the 2023 general elections. He recalled that the former deputy senate president was a member of the All Progressives Congress during that contest but failed to secure 25 percent of the votes for President Bola Tinubu in Delta State.

The council chairman posed a direct rhetorical question regarding this performance. He asked why Ovie Omo-Agege was unable to achieve 25 percent of the vote for Mr. President if he truly possessed the widespread popularity he currently claims to have among Delta State residents.

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Egbo noted that he himself belonged to the Peoples Democratic Party at the time of the 2023 elections. He highlighted that his party successfully secured more than 25 percent of the votes for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, thereby demonstrating a level of electoral viability that Ovie Omo-Agege failed to match under different party auspices.

Challenging Defection Impact on Vote Share

Addressing Ovie Omo-Agege's recent defection to the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Egbo stated that this move would not translate into significant electoral gains for Peter Obi. He firmly insisted that the former deputy senate president lacks the political following required to influence the outcome of future elections in the region.

Egbo expressed confidence that Ovie Omo-Agege would not be able to secure 25 percent of the votes for Peter Obi now that he has joined the party. He concluded that the former lawmaker is not a threat to anyone, asserting that Ovie Omo-Agege is fully aware of his limited political leverage within Delta State.

The council chairman, who is also from Ughelli North, the hometown of Ovie Omo-Agege, urged the former deputy senate president to face the electorate directly rather than relying on claims of political strength. Egbo emphasized that the true measure of Ovie Omo-Agege's popularity will be determined by voters at the polling booths rather than through public declarations.

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Ovie Omo-Agege's Claims and Legal Challenges

Earlier in the week, Ovie Omo-Agege appeared on Politics Today to dismiss the All Progressives Congress chances of winning elections in Delta State in 2027. He cited Peter Obi's continued popularity and the extensive support base he claimed to command as primary reasons for his assessment.

Ovie Omo-Agege stated that Peter Obi remains very popular in Delta State and that there is no chance the All Progressives Congress will win any position in the upcoming elections. He argued that the combination of his own political support base and Peter Obi's popularity would make it difficult for the ruling party to succeed in the state.

However, legal complications have emerged for Ovie Omo-Agege. The Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, invalidated his nomination as the Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate for the Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 elections. This decision was made due to alleged violations of the Electoral Act.

Ovie Omo-Agege has rejected the judgment nullifying his nomination, describing it as inconsistent with the evidence and the law. He has announced his intention to appeal the ruling, adding another layer of complexity to his political trajectory as the 2027 elections approach.