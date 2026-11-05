Kohzo Tashima to Run for FIFA President Against Gianni Infantino

Kohzo Tashima, a FIFA Council member and honorary president of the Japan Football Association, will run for FIFA president, challenging incumbent Gianni Infantino in the March 18 election in Rabat, Morocco.

Kohzo Tashima, a FIFA Council member and honorary president of the Japan Football Association, intends to run for president of the global football body against incumbent Gianni Infantino, Japanese media reported after a meeting of the national football federation.

The 68-year-old Tashima is the first serious rival to Infantino to emerge since the FIFA leader provoked a furore in global football in July with a plan to sell stakes in future World Cup profits to private investors. That plan was the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative, which reportedly involved selling stakes in World Cup commercial interests to private investors.

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Japanese Association Unanimously Backs Tashima Bid

Japanese newspaper Asahi reported that Tashima announced his intention to run in the election next March, and that board members of Japan's federation, the JFA, unanimously agreed to back him. Sports newspaper Nikkan Sports also reported the news. The JFA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press. Tashima is a former Japan national team player and federation president who has been on FIFA's ruling committee since 2015 when Sepp Blatter was president.

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He has a reputation as a respected, diplomatic and low-profile official in the often murky world of football politics. Announcing his decision, Tashima said he wanted to promote the values of integrity, soundness and high moral standards that Japanese football had upheld over the years. I have decided to run for FIFA presidential election in order to convey this philosophy to the world and contribute to a better future for football, he said.

JFA president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto described the decision as a major challenge aimed at contributing to world football through Tashima's experience and knowledge. Tashima's announcement comes amid scrutiny of Infantino's leadership following controversy surrounding the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative. Despite the controversy, Infantino has continued to consolidate support ahead of the election. Last month, Infantino told BBC Sport that he had the backing of the vast, vast majority of world football.

Asian Confederation Endorses Infantino For Second Term

His position was further strengthened after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) formally endorsed his bid for another term, following a change in position by its president, Sheikh Salman. Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega was the first candidate to announce his intention to contest next year's election in October.

However, Tashima's entry, backed by the JFA, introduces another challenger to Infantino as the race gathers momentum. Candidates need formal support from five of FIFA's 211 member federations who will vote on March 18 in Rabat, Morocco. They must also pass an eligibility check by a three-member panel appointed by FIFA. The deadline for nominations is November 18.

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European football body UEFA has been leading efforts to find a candidate to challenge Infantino ahead of the Nov. 18 deadline to enter the contest. The election will be held on March 18 in Rabat, Morocco, where FIFA's 211 member federations will vote. To be eligible, candidates must secure the formal support of at least five member associations and pass an eligibility check by a three-member panel appointed by FIFA.

Tashima Brings Experience To Intensify FIFA Leadership Race

Tashima's candidacy adds a new dimension to the race, as he brings experience from his time on the FIFA Council and his leadership of Japanese football. His decision to run has received the backing of the JFA, adding a new contender to the growing list of candidates seeking to lead world football. With the deadline for nominations set for November 18, the race for the FIFA presidency is expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

Infantino remains the incumbent and has significant support, but the emergence of Tashima as a serious challenger could reshape the contest. The FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March 18 in Rabat, Morocco. Candidates must secure the support of at least five FIFA member associations and pass an eligibility check by a three-member panel appointed by FIFA. The deadline for nominations is November 18.