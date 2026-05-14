Jannik Sinner establishes new record, Iga Swiatek bids to reach first final of the year

Jannik Sinner reached the semi-finals of the Italian Open on Thursday after seeing off Andrey Rublev and establishing a new record of consecutive wins in Masters 1000 tournaments. On the same day, Poland's Iga Swiatek will bid to reach her first final of the year when she faces Elina Svitolina in the final match of the day on centre court.

Jannik Sinner reached the semi-finals of the Italian Open on Thursday after seeing off Andrey Rublev and establishing a new record of consecutive wins in Masters 1000 tournaments.

Another straight-sets victory, this time 6-2, 6-4 over Rublev, moved Sinner up to 32 straight wins in the ATP's top-ranked events, one more than the previous record established by Novak Djokovic in 2011. On Friday, Sinner is likely to face Daniil Medvedev, winner of the 2023 title at the Foro Italico, with the seventh seed taking on lucky loser Martin Landaluce in the first match of the evening session, which is scheduled to start at 1700GMT.

Sinner looks near unbeatable at the moment, and with his great rival Carlos Alcaraz out injured, he is heavy favourite to become the first Italian to win the Rome title in five decades, with a potential career Grand Slam on the cards at the French Open. On the same day, Poland's Iga Swiatek will bid to reach her first final of the year when she faces Elina Svitolina in the final match of the day on centre court.

Swiatek has been out of sorts on clay since winning the last of her four French Open titles two years ago, but she has exploded back into her best form in Rome. Since struggling through her second-round win against Caty McNally Swiatek has dropped just seven games in three matches and looks back to her best on her preferred surface.

Swiatek recently took on board Francisco Roig, the former coach of men's clay-court icon Rafael Nadal, after a difficult opening few months of the season. The 24-year-old got to the quarter-finals in Stuttgart in early April but was forced to retire from the Madrid Open in the third round due to a viral infection.

Swiatek could face current Roland Garros champion Coco Gauff, who takes on veteran Sorana Cirstea on centre court after Sinner, in the final should she get past Svitolina





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Jannik Sinner Italian Open Masters 1000 Andrey Rublev Daniil Medvedev Martin Landaluce Iga Swiatek Elina Svitolina Coco Gauff Sorana Cirstea

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