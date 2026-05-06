Jan Oblak Acknowledges Arsenal’s Deserved Champions League Final Spot After Atletico Madrid Exit

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak admitted that Arsenal were the better team and deserved their place in the Champions League final after a 1-0 loss at the Wanda Metropolitano. Bukayo Saka’s goal secured Arsenal’s spot, ending a 20-year wait for the Gunners. Oblak and manager Diego Simeone both praised Arsenal’s performance over the two-legged tie.

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has conceded that Arsenal deserved their place in the Champions League final following their elimination on Tuesday night. The Gunners secured a 1-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Bukayo Saka ’s first-half tap-in proving decisive, ending a 20-year wait for Arsenal to return to the final stage of Europe’s premier club competition.

Oblak, who was at fault for Saka’s goal, acknowledged that Mikel Arteta’s side were the better team over the two-legged tie and deserved to progress. In a post-match press conference, the Slovenian shot-stopper echoed the sentiments of his manager, Diego Simeone, stating that the result was fair.

'Whoever wins is always the best team. They won it and congratulations to them. Of course, we are sad and angry, but that’s football,' Oblak said. He reflected on Atletico’s performance, admitting that they may have shown too much respect to Arsenal in the first half, playing with hesitation.

'The second half was good. Maybe we showed them a little bit too much respect in the first and were afraid to play. It was good after that but not enough to progress to the final.

' Despite Atletico’s late resurgence, it was not enough to overturn the deficit, leaving the Spanish side disappointed but accepting of the outcome. Oblak concluded, 'It’s unlucky for us and we’re upset, but it’s life. Arsenal were better and they’re in the final.

' The Gunners will now face either Bayern Munich or holders Paris Saint-Germain in the final, with the second leg of their semi-final clash set to determine their opponent





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