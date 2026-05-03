JAMB to Set 2026 Admission Cut-Off Points

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will meet with tertiary institutions on May 11th to determine the minimum UTME score required for admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education for the 2026 academic year. The meeting will also unveil new policy directions from the Minister of Education.

The Joint Admission s and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) is preparing to convene a crucial meeting with the leadership of all tertiary institutions across Nigeria on Monday, May 11th.

This annual gathering, encompassing universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education – both public and private – is dedicated to establishing the National Minimum Tolerable UTME score (NTMUS), commonly referred to as the ‘cut-off points’ for the upcoming 2026 admission cycle. The significance of this meeting extends beyond simply setting numerical thresholds; it fundamentally shapes the accessibility of higher education for thousands of Nigerian students.

The process involves a careful consideration of various factors, including the performance of candidates in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the capacity of institutions, and the overall national educational goals. The UTME, a standardized Computer-Based Test (CBT), serves as the primary gateway for aspiring students seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Achieving a competitive score in the UTME is the first hurdle candidates must overcome, with the maximum possible score being 400, distributed equally across four subjects. This year’s meeting is particularly noteworthy as it will also feature the unveiling of key policy directions by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa. This indicates a potential shift in approach or emphasis regarding admission policies, reflecting the government’s commitment to continuous improvement within the education sector.

JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, emphasized the importance of strict adherence to stipulated guidelines during the meeting, highlighting the need for a standardized and transparent admission process. The decision-making process itself is a collaborative one, typically relying on voice votes to determine the national minimum score. While a national minimum is established, individual institutions retain the autonomy to set higher cut-off marks based on their specific programs and applicant pool.

This allows for a degree of selectivity, ensuring that institutions can maintain academic standards and cater to the demands of their respective disciplines. In the previous admission cycle, a national minimum score of 140 was adopted for Colleges of Nursing nationwide, establishing a baseline for entry into these vital healthcare programs. This demonstrates the board’s commitment to ensuring a minimum standard of competence for future healthcare professionals.

The meeting’s outcome will directly impact the eligibility of candidates and the competitive landscape for admission into various tertiary institutions across the country. The implications of the JAMB Admission Policy meeting are far-reaching, affecting not only the students directly involved but also the broader educational ecosystem. The established cut-off points influence the number of applicants each institution can consider, potentially impacting enrollment rates and the diversity of the student body.

Furthermore, the meeting provides a platform for dialogue and collaboration between JAMB, tertiary institutions, and the Ministry of Education, fostering a shared understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the higher education sector. The emphasis on adhering to stipulated guidelines underscores the importance of fairness and transparency in the admission process, ensuring that all candidates are evaluated based on merit and equal opportunity.

The UTME, with its maximum score of 400, remains a critical component of the admission process, and institutions utilize these scores, alongside other criteria such as post-UTME examinations and internal assessments, to select the most qualified applicants. The meeting’s focus on the 2026/2027 admission exercise signals a proactive approach to planning and preparation, allowing institutions to effectively manage their resources and attract a talented pool of students.

The ultimate goal is to create a robust and equitable higher education system that meets the needs of Nigeria’s growing population and contributes to the nation’s socio-economic development. The decisions made during this meeting will undoubtedly shape the future of higher education in Nigeria for years to come, influencing the academic trajectories of countless students and the overall quality of the nation’s workforce





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