JAMB to Release Second Batch of 2026 UTME Results by Saturday Midnight

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is set to release the second installment of results for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) before midnight on Saturday. Candidates who participated in the exam on Friday, April 17, are advised to anticipate their scores.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) has provided a definitive timeline for the release of the second batch of results pertaining to the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination ( UTME ). In an announcement that will bring relief to many aspiring students, JAMB 's Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, confirmed via his official X handle that the eagerly awaited scores for candidates who sat for the examination on Friday, April 17, will be made available before the stroke of midnight on Saturday. This timely dissemination of results underscores JAMB 's commitment to streamlining the admissions process and providing prompt feedback to students.

Benjamin's statement was direct and reassuring: 'The results of the UTME conducted on Friday, 17 April 2026, will be released before midnight today.' This declaration aims to quell any lingering anxiety among the cohort of students whose examination concluded on Friday. He further elaborated that a formal, official notification would be issued immediately following the official release of the results. This notice will serve as the definitive confirmation and will be accompanied by updates disseminated through his personal social media page, ensuring a multi-pronged approach to communication. This transparency in communication is a hallmark of JAMB's recent operational strategies, seeking to keep all stakeholders well-informed throughout the examination and results processing period. The board recognizes the critical importance of these results in shaping the academic futures of millions of Nigerian youths, and therefore, emphasizes accuracy and timeliness in its procedures.

This upcoming release is the second significant update from JAMB concerning the 2026 UTME results. It follows the board's earlier publication of scores for candidates who undertook the examination on Thursday. During that initial release, a substantial 632,788 candidates were able to access their respective scores, indicating a smooth and efficient initial processing phase. The 2026 UTME, which commenced nationwide on Thursday, is a colossal undertaking, anticipated to involve an estimated total of over two million candidates. These candidates are being tested across numerous accredited computer-based test (CBT) centers strategically located throughout the country. The sheer scale of this examination necessitates a phased approach to result processing to ensure the integrity and accuracy of the data. JAMB continues to work diligently to manage the logistical complexities associated with such a large-scale national examination, with the ultimate goal of facilitating a fair and transparent admission process into tertiary institutions across Nigeria. The board's dedication to technological advancement in its examination and result-release systems is evident in its ability to process and disseminate millions of results within a compressed timeframe, a significant improvement from previous years





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