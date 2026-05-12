JAMB Sets 150 as Cut-off Mark for 2026 University Admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has fixed 150 as the minimum cut-off mark for admission into Nigerian universities for the 2026 academic session. This decision was reached during the JAMB's 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions in Abuja on Monday.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB , has announced a significant increase in the minimum cut-off mark for admission into Nigerian universities for the 2026 academic session to 150.

The decision was made on Monday at the JAMB's 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions in Abuja, with the minister of education, Tuniji Alausa, and representatives from various tertiary institutions in attendance. Stakeholders present also discussed the admission requirements for polytechnics, monotechnics, and colleges of nursing sciences





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Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board JAMB Min Cut-Off Mark Admission Into Nigerian Universities 2026 Academic Session Cut-Off Benchmark Polytechnics And Monotechnics Colleges Of Nursing Sciences

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