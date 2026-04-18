JAMB Releases First Batch of 2026 UTME Results; Warns Against Falsification

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the examination scores for over 630,000 candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination on its first day. Candidates can check their results via SMS. JAMB also issued a strong caution against result manipulation and reported arrests for falsification using AI.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) has announced the release of results for 632,788 candidates who participated in the first day of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination ( UTME ). According to a statement issued by the board's spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, candidates who took the examination on Thursday, April 16th, can now retrieve their scores through an SMS service.

JAMB clarified that for the time being, only scores are accessible, and the official result slips will not be available for printing yet. To check their results, candidates are instructed to send the message UTMERESULT via SMS to either 55019 or 66019, utilizing the same mobile number that was used during their registration process.

The board emphasized that the UTME is a continuous process and that more results will be disseminated in subsequent batches as they are processed and verified. Furthermore, JAMB issued a stern warning to all candidates against any form of result manipulation, labelling such activities as criminal.

The board explicitly stated that candidates are strongly advised against altering the SMS received from the official channels (55019/66019) to fabricate or change scores with the aim of deceiving others, including their parents. It further highlighted that such actions are considered a serious criminal offense and will be dealt with accordingly and with the highest level of severity.

JAMB also revealed that enforcement measures have already been put in place, noting that two candidates and one parent are currently in custody for alleged involvement in result falsification, employing artificial intelligence and other electronic methods. Prior to the commencement of the examination, JAMB had indicated that approximately 2.2 million (2,243,816) candidates had registered for the 2026 UTME, with this total number expected to participate in the nationwide examination.

The examination, which commenced on April 16th, is being conducted across numerous sessions each day at various accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers throughout the country.





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