JAMB Registrar Prof. Ibrahim Idris Aina discloses that 701,805 of 1,352,297 approved 2026 university spaces remain empty, urging universities to update IBASS data and improve CAPS utilization.

Professor Ibrahim Idris Aina, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, has confirmed that 701,805 approved admission spaces for Nigerian universities for the 2026 admission exercise remain unutilized. This significant gap represents 52 per cent of the total quota allocated for degree programmes across the nation. The disclosure highlights a substantial disparity between the approved capacity and the actual number of students admitted into higher institutions.

Admission Statistics and Utilization Rates

The Registrar detailed that out of a total approved quota of 1,352,297 spaces for degree programmes, only 650,492 admissions had been recorded at the time of the report. This figure accounts for just 48 per cent utilization of the available slots, leaving more than half of the intended intake empty. The raw numbers indicate that while nearly 1.35 million spaces were made available by institutions, the final admission count fell significantly short of this benchmark.

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Professor Aina expressed deep concern over these admission figures, noting that the wide gap between approved quotas and actual admissions raises critical questions. He suggested that stakeholders must investigate whether the shortfall stems from candidate preferences, the distribution of applications, institutional requirements, programme capacity limits, or other operational constraints. The data suggests a systemic issue that requires immediate analytical attention from both regulators and university administrators.

IBASS Data Updates and Institutional Compliance

A major factor identified in the underutilization trend is the lack of accurate information on the Institutional Base Data and Admission Standards System. Professor Aina stressed that reliable data on IBASS is essential for ensuring a credible admissions process. He urged all universities to ensure that their programme offerings, admission requirements, subject combinations, and other relevant details are up to date and correctly reflected in the system. Accurate data entry is now a prerequisite for maintaining an efficient admission workflow.

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The Registrar disclosed that 50 per cent of universities on record had yet to update their IBASS requirements, despite the earlier deadline of October 31 agreed upon at the 2026 Policy Meeting. This failure to comply with the timeline has likely contributed to the confusion and inefficiencies seen in the current admission cycle. Professor Aina emphasized the need for universities to review their information regularly, promptly communicate changes to the board, and ensure their records accurately reflect their approved programmes.

Technology Enhancements and CAPS Integration

To address operational challenges, the Registrar informed the committee about efforts to improve the Central Admissions Processing System and the introduction of the CAPS Lite application. This new tool is designed to support universities in digitizing and streamlining their internal admission workflows. It specifically assists in the processing, organization, and uploading of recommended admissions to CAPS for the Board's consideration and approval. The goal is to reduce manual errors and improve data integrity.

Professor Aina explained that the CAPS Lite application would improve efficiency, minimize avoidable errors, and strengthen data integrity. It facilitates a seamless interface between institutional admission processes and JAMB's central system, ensuring that recommendations are processed faster and with greater accuracy. The Registrar also emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of admission and matriculation records, urging universities to maximize the opportunities provided by the Marketplace on CAPS.

Stakeholder Collaboration and Future Strategies

The meeting to discuss these issues included key stakeholders such as Prof. Agboola Johnson, Vice-Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University and Chairman of State Universities. Also present were Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, and Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission. Other attendees included Mrs. Idaewo Rachel, Director of Corps Mobilisation at the National Youth Service Corps, and Prof. Andrew Haruna, Secretary-General of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities.

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Professor Aina reiterated JAMB's commitment to working with the Committee of Vice-Chancellors to strengthen the admission process. The primary objective is to ensure that qualified candidates have fair opportunities while improving the utilization of available admission spaces. The Registrar stated that the goal is to identify practical solutions that make the admission process more transparent, efficient, credible, and responsive to the needs of both institutions and candidates. This collaborative approach aims to resolve the structural issues causing the high rate of unutilized spaces in Nigerian universities.