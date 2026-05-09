JAMB Registrar Addresses Hijab Controversies and Defends Examination Protocols

Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, clarifies the board's position on hijab-wearing candidates, attributing several controversies to misunderstandings and overzealous staff rather than systemic discrimination.

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Is-haq Oloyede, has officially stepped forward to address and defend the examination body's handling of several high-profile controversies involving female Muslim candidates who wear the hijab.

During a recent public engagement session aimed at fostering dialogue with the Muslim community, Mr. Oloyede sought to clear the air regarding recurring allegations that candidates were being coerced into removing their religious veils before entering the halls for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. He asserted that a thorough investigation by the board revealed that none of the affected candidates were actually prevented from sitting for their examinations.

The Registrar characterized many of the reported incidents as being either fundamentally misunderstood by the public or significantly exaggerated by social media narratives. Addressing the root of the friction, Mr. Oloyede emphasized that while it is necessary for the Muslim community to remain vigilant against any form of religious discrimination, it is equally vital that allegations are verified through proper channels before they are amplified in the public sphere.

He maintained a firm stance, stating that no examination center under the direct supervision of JAMB had denied a candidate access to their exam specifically because of their attire. To support his claim, he challenged anyone to provide a factual account that would contradict his statement, asserting that he was speaking from a position of authority and documented evidence.

He highlighted that the board's internal policies are designed to be inclusive and respectful of the diverse religious backgrounds of Nigerian students. One of the most prominent cases discussed was a controversy that unfolded at an examination center in Ibadan, Oyo State, during the 2026 UTME cycle. A video had circulated online showing a female candidate claiming she was ordered to remove her hijab, which sparked widespread outrage.

Upon investigation, Mr. Oloyede explained that the situation was the result of overzealous ad-hoc staff and a member of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps who had wrongly attempted to manage the screening process. He clarified that JAMB's standard operating procedure explicitly allows female officials to conduct body searches on female candidates without requiring the removal of the hijab.

Furthermore, he noted that the tension was exacerbated by the fact that the examination center bore a Christian name, which led some candidates and observers to suspect religious bias, even though the center owner was distressed by the incident and denied authorizing any such discriminatory actions. The Registrar also tackled other incidents, such as a situation in Abuja that he categorized as a simple administrative misunderstanding.

In that instance, a candidate mistakenly reported to Center 1 instead of her assigned Center 2, leading to a brief confrontation that was resolved almost immediately. Similarly, regarding allegations at Afe Babalola University, the board clarified that temporary facial exposure is a mandatory security requirement for biometric verification to ensure the identity of the candidate.

This process is applied to all students regardless of faith, and the board insisted that it does not constitute a ban on the hijab, as the veil is not required to be removed entirely. Finally, the board addressed reports from Ejigbo in Lagos State, where a candidate alleged she was harassed and delayed during the security screening process.

JAMB maintained that while there may have been a delay, it occurred before the actual accreditation process began, ensuring that the candidate did not lose any valuable examination time. Through these explanations, the board aims to reassure the public that security protocols are in place for the safety of all, but they must be executed with sensitivity to religious beliefs.

The overarching goal remains to provide a fair and equitable testing environment for every Nigerian student, regardless of their attire or faith





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