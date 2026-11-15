JAMB Introduces Pre-Registration App for 2027 UTME Exams

JAMB Registrar Segun Aina announces a new pre-registration mobile app for the 2027 UTME to streamline admissions, reduce wait times, and provide course selection advice.

Segun Aina, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB), has confirmed that the examination body will deploy significant technology-driven upgrades ahead of the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The announcement was made in Abuja following a five-kilometre walk organized for board staff as part of the preparations for the upcoming examination cycle.

JAMB Launches Pre-Registration Mobile Application

The core of this new initiative is the rollout of a dedicated pre-registration application designed to allow prospective candidates to manage their registration details from the comfort of their homes. This mobile application will integrate with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) database to automatically retrieve candidate information, thereby reducing manual data entry errors and simplifying the initial registration phase.

Also read JAMB to introduce pre-registration app, stricter UTME checks

Through this digital platform, candidates will be able to input their biodata, select their intended subjects, choose their courses, and identify their preferred institutions without needing to visit a registration center immediately. This shift aims to decentralize the initial registration process and make it more accessible to candidates across different regions.

Advanced Advisory Services and Error Prevention

Aina emphasized that the new application will introduce advanced advisory services that were not previously available to applicants. Specifically, the system will provide real-time indicators regarding the entry marks required for specific courses based on the previous year's data. This feature is designed to help students make informed decisions about their academic paths.

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The Registrar also highlighted that the board is introducing innovations to prevent candidates from making incorrect subject choices during the registration process. Historically, applicants could potentially select subjects that do not align with their intended course of study, leading to complications later in the admission process. The new system aims to eliminate this common error.

Operational Efficiency and Reduced Waiting Times

According to the JAMB Registrar, these technological interventions are expected to significantly reduce the waiting time for candidates during the actual registration for the UTME. This efficiency will extend to the biometric capture phase, which is often a bottleneck in previous examination cycles. By pre-populating data and verifying details early, the board anticipates smoother operations on the day of registration.

These innovations represent a major step forward in modernizing the admission process for tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The integration of real-time data and advisory tools is expected to enhance the overall experience for the millions of students who participate in the UTME annually.

Next Steps for 2027 Examination Cycle

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board is currently in the preparatory stages for the 2027 UTME, with the rollout of the pre-registration application serving as a key milestone. Stakeholders and candidates are advised to stay updated on official communications from JAMB regarding the availability and usage of the new mobile application.

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As the board continues to implement these technology-driven initiatives, the focus remains on creating a more transparent, efficient, and user-friendly examination process for all prospective candidates.