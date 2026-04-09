JAMB Directs Candidates to Print UTME Slips; Exam Starts April 16th

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has instructed all 2026 UTME candidates to print their examination notification slips, confirming exam dates, venues, and times, with the exam starting April 16th. Enhanced security measures are in place, and candidates and center owners are warned against misconduct. JAMB also addressed issues with the mock exam, delisting CBT centers due to technical inaccuracies.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) has announced that all candidates registered for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination ( UTME ) can now print their examination notification slips. This crucial step provides candidates with vital information regarding their examination schedule. According to a statement released on Thursday by Fabian Benjamin, JAMB 's spokesperson, the UTME is slated to commence on Thursday, April 16th.

Candidates are strongly urged to print these slips without delay to confirm their individual examination dates, venues, and times. The examination will be conducted over a period of several days, and the notification slip is the primary source of this essential information. The board emphasizes the importance of adhering to the schedule indicated on the slip to ensure a smooth and efficient examination process for all candidates. Printing the examination slip is a straightforward process, accessible through the JAMB website at https://www.jamb.gov.ng. Candidates should locate and click on the designated link for 2026 UTME Slip Printing. This will guide them through the necessary steps to retrieve and print their personalized examination details. It's imperative that each candidate adheres to the specific schedule outlined on their notification slip. This ensures they arrive at the examination center well in advance of their scheduled time, allowing for ample time for the necessary screening and accreditation procedures before the commencement of the examination. This proactive approach helps to maintain order and prevents delays, contributing to a seamless and stress-free examination environment for all participants. \Fabian Benjamin further elaborated on the security measures implemented for this year's examination. He highlighted that the 2026 UTME will feature enhanced security protocols designed to effectively curb all forms of examination malpractice. This commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process is paramount. JAMB is determined to ensure a fair and equitable testing environment for all candidates. Both candidates and center owners are expressly warned to refrain from any form of misconduct during the examination. Stringent sanctions will be applied to anyone found to be in violation of the examination regulations. These measures are in place to uphold the credibility of the UTME and to protect the interests of all legitimate candidates. The board's proactive stance on security demonstrates its commitment to a transparent and trustworthy assessment process. The focus on robust security measures extends beyond the examination halls themselves, encompassing all aspects of the examination process, including the handling of examination materials and the dissemination of results. This comprehensive approach is designed to eliminate opportunities for cheating and to ensure that the UTME results accurately reflect the abilities of the candidates. The emphasis on security also includes the use of advanced technologies and personnel training to identify and address any potential security threats. The aim is to create a secure and fair testing environment for all candidates. \In related news, JAMB has also addressed the results of the 2026 UTME mock examination. The mock examination was conducted across 989 computer-based test (CBT) centers nationwide. Following the mock examination, the board delisted twenty CBT centers due to identified “technical inaccuracies.” These inaccuracies reportedly marred the examination process in certain areas across the country. This action underscores JAMB's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of examination integrity and the importance of using reliable and functional CBT centers. The delisting of centers reflects the board's willingness to take decisive action to address any issues that may compromise the fairness or validity of the examination. JAMB will be closely monitoring the operations of all CBT centers, and will continue to update any information regarding CBT centers. JAMB is committed to ensuring that all CBT centers are up to standard. The board's actions in response to the technical issues that arose during the mock examination demonstrate its dedication to ensuring that the main examination is conducted fairly and smoothly across all centers. The board will continue to provide updates to the public, as well as ensure that the main exam is free of any errors





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JAMB UTME Examination Slips Exam Dates

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