JAMB Delists 23 CBT Centers Across 11 States and FCT Due to Technical Inaccuracies

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted 23 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following technical issues that disrupted the 2026 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). This measure aims to ensure a fair and reliable examination for all candidates.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) has announced the delisting of 23 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) due to technical inadequacies that affected the 2026 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination ( UTME ). This action, revealed by JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin, follows widespread technical failures during the mock exam on March 27, where many candidates experienced significant delays and disruptions.

These issues, including the failure of exams to start for several hours after scheduled commencement, sparked considerable frustration and criticism, particularly on social media. The mock UTME, designed to familiarize candidates with the CBT environment and provide JAMB with a test of its system readiness, exposed significant shortcomings in several centers. JAMB's rigorous review process after the mock exam identified centers that did not meet the required operational and technical standards. This led to the immediate delisting of the affected centers to ensure the integrity and smooth conduct of the main UTME. Additionally, the board issued warnings to 88 other centers that displayed minor technical issues and declared that one center would be banned from all future JAMB examinations. The delisted centers will not be used for the upcoming UTME, a decisive measure taken to maintain the fairness and credibility of the examination process. This initiative underscores JAMB's commitment to delivering a reliable and equitable examination experience for all candidates.\Following the technical failures during the mock UTME, JAMB conducted a thorough review of the performance of each CBT center. This review included evaluating the centers' infrastructure, technical support, and adherence to established protocols. The findings revealed that the delisted centers failed to meet the minimum standards required for conducting the UTME. The delisting process is intended to prevent a recurrence of the issues experienced during the mock exam, such as system crashes, network failures, and other technical glitches that could compromise the integrity of the examination. The board is committed to ensuring that all candidates have a fair and equal opportunity to demonstrate their abilities. The list of delisted centers has been published to maintain transparency and to alert candidates about the changes. The announcement has been made to give candidates adequate notice and enable them to make necessary adjustments to their plans. JAMB continues to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to enhance the efficiency and reliability of its examination processes and ensure that the main UTME is conducted seamlessly.\The released list of delisted CBT centers includes a variety of locations across several states, highlighting the widespread nature of the technical problems. These centers are located in Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Osun, Oyo, and the FCT (Abuja). The centers range from private schools and ICT centers to training facilities, indicating that the technical issues were not confined to a specific type of institution. The names of the affected centers are: Micben, Seat of Wisdom Academy Umunteke Asa, Bishop Crowther Seminary CBT Centre, The Oracle Lens, Derby’s Young Ict Centre, Avid ICT Solutions CBT Centre, Brightfield School CBT, Conarina Maritime Academy, Daniet Global Resources, Moses And Grace College of Health Sciences And Technology CBT Centre, De-Lite CBT Centre, Zulqud Consult Ltd (ZCL CBT Centre), Florin High School, Folbob CBT Centre, Great Kezino College CBT Centre, Obans C.B.T. Centre, Teesas Learning And CBT Centre, Braingate Model Schools CBT Centre, Oduduwa University CBT Centre, Lasting Glory Schools, and Nesam International School CBT Centre. The board’s decisive action of delisting these centers demonstrates its unwavering commitment to maintaining the credibility and fairness of the UTME. Candidates who planned to take the UTME at any of these centers will be notified of alternative arrangements by JAMB





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JAMB UTME CBT Centers Delisting Technical Issues

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