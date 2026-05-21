JAMB Appoints Segun Aina as Registrar, Youngest Ever

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has appointed Segun Aina as its registrar, succeeding Is-haq Oloyede. Aina, a professor of computer engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, will become JAMB's youngest ever registrar.

Stay connected via Google News The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) says Segun Aina , its newly appointed registrar, played an active role during the introduction of the computer-based test (CBT) into the system.

Aina, a professor of computer engineering at the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, to succeed Is-haq Oloyede, whose two-term elapses on 31st July, 2026. Oloyede was first appointed JAMB registrar on August 9, 2016, by then-President Muhammadu Buhari, and was reappointed for a second term in August 2021. In a statement, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, said 39-year-old Aina, who turns 40 in July, would become JAMB’s youngest ever registrar.

Onanuga said Aina ‘is a distinguished academic and systems expert with extensive experience in national examination systems, digital infrastructure, and public-sector institutional reform’. He said Aina holds a bachelor of engineering in computer systems engineering from the University of Kent, a masters in internet computing and network security, and a PhD in digital signal processing, both from Loughborough University, United Kingdom.

Acknowledging Aina’s appointment, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s spokesperson, said the renowned computer engineering expert with vast experience in data-driven institutional processes, will assume office on 1st August, 2026.

‘He was actively involved in the early stages of the introduction of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) system in the Board,’ the statement reads. ‘Prof. Aina is not new to the operational ecosystem of the Board, having played a key role during the formative stage of the CBT regime, which has transformed the conduct of examinations in Nigeria.

’ Benjamin said over the years, the board has been fortunate to have registrars with ‘world-class experience’ whose leadership has continued to move the organisation from strength to strength. He said the management and staff of the board congratulate Aina and look forward to receiving him as he assumes duty





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JAMB Segun Aina Computer-Based Test Obafemi Awolowo University Is-Haq Oloyede Bayo Onanuga Fabian Benjamin Computer Engineering World-Class Experience

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