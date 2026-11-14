JAMB Announces 2027 UTME Pre-Registration App and New Tech Innovations

JAMB introduces a pre-registration app for 2027 UTME to streamline admissions. Registrar Segun Aina details new bio-data tools and anti-malpractice measures for Nigerian students.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has officially confirmed that it will roll out a pre-registration application for the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. JAMB registrar Segun Aina made this announcement in Abuja on Saturday, November 14, 2026. He shared the details while addressing staff during a five-kilometre walk organized as part of the preparations for the upcoming examination cycle.

New Pre-Registration Mobile Application

The primary innovation is a mobile application designed to allow prospective candidates to complete their registration from home. Segun Aina explained that the platform enables users to retrieve their details directly from the National Identity Management Commission. It also allows students to register with their biometric data and select their preferred subjects, courses, and institutions remotely.

Also read 2027: Plateau 101% assured for Tinubu, says Yari

Aina emphasized that the system will provide advance guidance to help students make informed decisions about their academic paths. This guidance was not available in previous years, marking a significant shift in how the board supports candidates before they sit for the actual test. The goal is to reduce the time spent on registration and biometric capture during the main examination period.

Smart Course Selection and Error Prevention

A major feature of the new application is its ability to prevent candidates from making incorrect subject combinations for their chosen courses. Segun Aina stated that the system will make it technically impossible to proceed with an application if the subject combination does not match the entry requirements. This feature aims to eliminate errors that have historically affected student placements.

Advertisement

Additionally, the application will display entry mark requirements from the previous year for each course. This historical data allows candidates to assess their own academic abilities against past benchmarks. Aina noted that this transparency will help students select courses and institutions that align with their performance capabilities.

Enhanced Biometric Security Measures

To maintain the integrity of the examination process, JAMB will strengthen biometric checks at the point of the actual exam. The registrar acknowledged that the board has made some concessions to reduce trauma for candidates regarding bio-data changes. These relaxations are balanced by stricter verification protocols during the test itself to curb malpractice.

Segun Aina highlighted that these enhanced checks are necessary to ensure the system remains secure and fair for all participants. The board aims to address irregularities that have plagued previous cycles. By combining easier pre-registration with stricter on-site security, JAMB seeks to create a more efficient and reliable examination environment.

Improving CBT Centre Experience

The board is also addressing complaints about faulty examination devices by introducing a new reporting feature. Candidates will have a button to report technical issues in real-time during the test. Segun Aina explained that the board will collate data from these reports to investigate problems and ensure candidates are assessed properly.

Advertisement

Furthermore, candidates will be able to rate the performances of their computer-based test centres. This feedback mechanism allows JAMB to identify underperforming centres and take corrective action. Aina described these as small but significant innovations aimed at improving the overall convenience and fairness of the examination process for all Nigerian students.