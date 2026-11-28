Health officials in Jalingo warn that drug abuse and antimicrobial resistance are harming Taraba State youth, urging community-led interventions and responsible medicine use.

Health professionals, security agencies, and community stakeholders in Jalingo, Taraba State, are expressing deep concern over the escalating rate of drug abuse among young people. This growing menace is exposing the youth to severe health complications, social instability, and criminal tendencies, according to local advocates. The situation has become particularly pronounced in the state capital, prompting intensified public health campaigns against the inappropriate use of medicines.

Jalingo Drug Abuse Impact on Youth

The Center for Initiative and Development (CFID) and the Taraba State Antimicrobial Resistance Technical Working Group are leading the charge against these dual public health crises. Stakeholders emphasize that addressing substance misuse requires urgent, coordinated intervention, including public education, effective law enforcement, and accessible rehabilitation services. The focus is on protecting young people from the long-term consequences of addiction through stronger community participation and prevention strategies.

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Health experts warn that prolonged substance abuse can cause irreversible damage to vital organs, including the brain, heart, and liver. It also significantly increases the risk of mental health disorders, physical dependence, accidental injuries, and premature death. Young people who misuse drugs often experience impaired judgment, poor concentration, memory problems, and reduced decision-making abilities. These cognitive deficits can undermine academic performance, disrupt family relationships, and limit prospects for productive employment.

For students, drug dependence is linked to irregular school attendance, declining grades, withdrawal from social activities, and eventual abandonment of education. The problem also poses serious implications for public safety, as substance misuse can impair judgment and increase the likelihood of risky behavior. However, stakeholders caution against assuming that drug use automatically leads to criminal activity. They insist that addressing the challenge requires more than arrests and punishment, stressing the importance of treatment and community-based interventions.

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World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week 2026

The concern over inappropriate medicine use reached a critical point at a town hall meeting in Jalingo to commemorate the 2026 World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week. The event, themed "One Health, One Action: Prevent AMR Now," brought together representatives of the World Health Organisation, Taraba State Ministry of Health, security agencies, medicine vendors, academia, civil society organizations, and the media. Stakeholders called for responsible medicine use and stronger coordination among the health, agriculture, and environmental sectors.

Speaking at the event, CFID Executive Director, Dr Danjuma Adda, explained that antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond effectively to medicines designed to treat infections. He warned that this development could make common infections more difficult to treat, increase disease transmission, and lead to severe illness and death. Adda attributed the growing threat to the misuse and overuse of antimicrobial medicines in humans, animals, agriculture, and the environment.

Dr Danjuma Adda urged residents to avoid self-medication, sharing antibiotics, using leftover medicines, and taking incomplete doses. He particularly cautioned young people against obtaining antibiotics without medical advice or relying on friends and unqualified medicine vendors for treatment. He stressed that residents should seek medical attention from qualified healthcare professionals, undergo appropriate tests, and complete prescribed treatments. Antibiotics do not treat viral infections such as influenza and the common cold, and their unnecessary consumption contributes to resistance without providing health benefits.

Preventing antimicrobial resistance requires collective responsibility across sectors, with behavioral change beginning within households and communities. This must be supported by sustained government investment, effective regulation, and stronger health systems. Although antimicrobial resistance and psychoactive substance abuse are distinct challenges, both demonstrate the dangers of inappropriate medicine use. The CFID disclosed that its antimicrobial stewardship interventions have reached six states, 12 local government areas, 48 communities, and 63 schools. The program strengthened the capacity of more than 400 community pharmacists and medicine vendors, while interventions in 14 hospitals reached over 1,000 healthcare professionals. The organization also conducted school-based awareness activities on November 19 and 20, 2026, across four secondary schools in Jalingo.