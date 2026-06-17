Iyabo Obasanjo Returns to PDP, Gets Ogun Central Senate Ticket for 2027

Senator Iyabo Obasanjo officially decamps from APC to PDP, citing disrespect and betrayal, and is immediately named the party's senatorial candidate for Ogun Central.

Senator Iyabo Obasanjo , daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has officially returned to the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) after resigning from the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) last week Monday.

She was received at a carnival-like event held at the party secretariat in Abeokuta on Wednesday, where the state chairman, Dr. Abayomi Tella, presented her with the party flag and announced her as the PDP senatorial candidate for Ogun Central ahead of the 2027 elections. The reception was preceded by a procession through major streets in Abeokuta, with Obasanjo flanked by the party's governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, her supporters, and PDP members from Ogun Central and other parts of the state.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Tella said, 'On behalf of our National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed, and the entire National Working Committee of the PDP, I, Abayomi Tella, PhD, the State Chairman of the PDP, and on behalf of PDP Ogun Central, present to our revered sister, Prof. Senator Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello, this flag as the authority of the party for her candidature for the Senate in Ogun Central.

' Taking the party's oath, Senator Obasanjo pledged her loyalty and allegiance to the PDP, its constitution, manifesto, and code of conduct. 'I commit myself to the ideals of the PDP. I shall serve the people of Ogun State and Nigeria with integrity, humility and dedication, prioritising their welfare above personal and sectional interests,' she declared. The former commissioner reiterated that she left the ruling party because of disrespect, betrayal, and unfair treatment by the APC leadership.

The 59-year-old Obasanjo said she was treated like a child by the ruling APC, hence her decision to dump the party and return to the PDP.

'The APC treated me like a child whereas I will be 60 years by the grace of God next year,' Obasanjo lamented. She explained that she had decided to join APC due to the honour and regard President Bola Tinubu usually accorded her, treating her like a daughter whenever they met.

Obasanjo, who spoke in Yoruba, explained that, 'When I decided to go back into politics after about 20 years, I pitched my tent with the All Progressives Congress because of the way and manner the leader of the party and the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, usually honour me whenever I have opportunity to be with him or when we meet at functions. The President is always treating me like his own daughter, so when it was time to go back to politics, I said that joining the party of the President won't be a bad idea.

And you know that Yoruba people cherish the fact that one is honoured and given his or her due regard; it is not all about money. On getting to APC, we contributed our quota very diligently. I already knew that APC goes by consensus and I have said it within me that I will be supporting whoever is picked through consensus as long as the laid down rules are followed.

When I was informed that the party was having a meeting that day and that they would also be presenting the governorship candidate, I told those who gave me the information that it could not be right because what the law says is that the party must hold meetings with all the governorship candidates before settling for whoever they choose to pick, but the party never fails to do any of this. The party just went ahead to raise the hand of one of us.

They actually treated me like a child whereas I will be 60 next year. I was a Commissioner for four years and also a senator for another four years in this state of ours.

' Senator Obasanjo said the acts of disrespect and betrayal were even being fuelled by those she had 'helped and clothed' politically. She declared that she remains the candidate to beat in the next election, saying she remains the best senator to have represented Ogun Central. Addressing the mammoth crowd, the party's governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, vowed that if elected governor, his administration would ensure the viability of local government areas by implementing local government autonomy.

'Our parents have taught us well, and I want to assure you that we won't steal public funds. There shall be local government autonomy. The local government will receive their funds and deploy it to develop the grassroots. I, Oladipupo, son of Adebutu, won't steal your money.

Local governments will get their funds accordingly, and we shall be transparent in all our dealings.

' Obasanjo had in January this year signalled her return to active politics when she registered as a member of the APC from Ward 11, Ibogun in Ifo Local Government Area of the state





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