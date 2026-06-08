Iyabo Obasanjo Resigns from APC, Citing Disrespect

Former senator and ex-President Obasanjo's daughter, Iyabo Obasanjo, has quit the All Progressives Congress, stating that disrespect within the party left her with no choice. The move follows her recent loss in the Ogun State governorship primary.

Former Nigerian senator and daughter of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo , Iyabo Obasanjo , has resigned from the All Progressives Congress ( APC ). In a statement released in Abeokuta, Ogun State , she cited a lack of respect within the party as the primary reason for her departure.

This decision comes just six months after she joined the APC and two months after losing the party's governorship primary for Ogun State. Obasanjo detailed a process of extensive consultations and careful reflection before arriving at her decision. She emphasized that her contributions, sacrifices, and the aspirations of her supporters were not adequately recognized, despite her adherence to internal democracy and a consensus arrangement meant to ensure party unity.

"When disrespect is the only dish served, then one should leave the table," she remarked. A seasoned politician, Obasanjo was previously elected as a senator on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform in 2007 and sought re-election in 2011. She had declared her intention to run for Ogun State governor in February under the APC banner.

In her resignation, she reaffirmed her commitment to public service, justice, fairness, and the development of Ogun State and Nigeria, leaving her future political alignment an open question





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Iyabo Obasanjo APC Resignation Ogun State Nigerian Politics Olusegun Obasanjo

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