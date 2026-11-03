IXPN Targets 90% Local Traffic by 2046 to Secure Nigeria's Digital Future

The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria announces a strategic roadmap to achieve 90 percent local internet traffic by 2046, aiming to save billions in transit costs and establish the nation as Africa's primary digital hub.

The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, known as IXPN, has set an ambitious strategic goal to achieve 90 percent local internet traffic by the year 2046. This declaration was made during the organization's 20th anniversary celebrations in Lagos, Nigeria. The target aims to position the nation as the primary digital hub for the entire African continent.

The initiative marks a significant shift from the historical reliance on international bandwidth. By routing data locally, the organization intends to enhance digital sovereignty and reduce the economic burden of expensive international transit fees. This move is designed to support the broader national agenda for technological independence.

Also read Morning recap: FG targets inflated contracts, INEC flags AI photos, other top stories

Two Decades of Transformative Infrastructure Development

When IXPN began its operations in 2006, the landscape of Nigerian internet usage was vastly different. At that time, only one percent of internet traffic was local, while 99 percent was routed through international servers. This heavy dependence on foreign infrastructure resulted in higher costs for consumers and slower connection speeds for users across the country.

Two decades later, the organization has achieved a remarkable turnaround in traffic routing. Current data indicates that up to 70 percent of traffic is now handled locally within Nigeria. This shift has saved the nation an estimated 40 million US dollars annually in international transit costs, according to a 2020 Internet Society study.

Advertisement

Key Stakeholders and Leadership Vision for Next Connections

The anniversary gala, themed The Digital Bridge: The Next Connection, featured prominent leaders from the telecommunications sector. Attendees included Director Tunji Jimoh of the Nigerian Communications Commission, former Acting Executive Vice Chairman Stephen Bello, and Executive Commissioner Abraham Oshadami.

Current CEO Muhammed Rudman reflected on the journey from humble beginnings to a thriving ecosystem. He emphasized that the next connection is something the nation must build together. His vision focuses on connecting Nigeria to a digital future that is self-sustaining and robust for the next two decades.

Strategic Pillars and Technology Roadmap to 2046

To achieve the 2046 target, IXPN has outlined a phased technology plan that extends well beyond the current decade. From 2027 to 2029, the organization plans to expand 400G ports with diverse fiber paths to handle increased data loads. This infrastructure upgrade is critical for maintaining speed and reliability as demand grows.

The roadmap continues with the introduction of 800G optics between 2030 and 2032. This phase ensures efficiency and interoperability across the network. Later, from 2033 to 2036, Nigeria will see the evaluation of 1.6T capacity through operational trials. These steps ensure the internet backbone remains scalable and resilient.

Advertisement

Economic Independence and Regional Digital Leadership

Achieving 90 percent local traffic offers profound economic benefits for Nigeria. The country would save billions in international transit costs over the next two decades. These savings would free up resources for further infrastructure development and technological innovation. It also reduces vulnerability to external disruptions in the global internet ecosystem.

Beyond economics, the strategy supports faster and cheaper internet access. Local routing lowers latency and makes broadband more affordable for businesses, schools, and homes. This accessibility is crucial for fostering an innovation ecosystem where universities and startups can thrive. Over 100 universities are targeted for connection by 2030 to anchor research and local hosting.

Addressing Infrastructure Challenges and Cyber Security Needs

Despite the optimistic vision, significant challenges remain in realizing these goals. Extending fiber optic networks to all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory requires massive investment and coordination. Ensuring low-cost access for Internet Service Providers and educational institutions is critical for widespread adoption.

Regional competition is intensifying as other African nations vie to become digital hubs. Nigeria must strengthen its defenses against cyber threats as local traffic grows. The organization also plans to expand service offerings, including private cloud connections and neutral interconnection for AI services. These measures ensure Nigeria remains central to Africa's digital economy while maintaining security and neutrality.