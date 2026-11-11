ITUC-Africa Warns of Economic Crisis as Military Spending Hits Record High

ITUC-Africa condemns record $2.887 trillion global military spending in 2025, warning it diverts funds from essential services and harms African workers.

ITUC-Africa, representing more than 18 million workers across the continent, has issued a stark warning about the escalating global arms race and its detrimental impact on African economies. In a statement signed by General Secretary Joel Odigie, the organization condemned the diversion of trillions of dollars toward military expenditure at the expense of vital humanitarian assistance and development funding.

Record Global Military Expenditure Data

Global military spending reached an unprecedented $2.887 trillion in 2025, marking a significant 41 percent increase over the previous decade according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. This surge in defense budgets coincides with a sharp decline in official development assistance, which fell by 23.1 percent in 2025, the most severe annual contraction recorded by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

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The financial burden is not limited to global averages, as military spending in Africa itself rose by 8.5 percent to $58.2 billion during the same period. The International Labour Organisation has highlighted that this trend threatens jobs, wages, and working conditions for migrant workers while increasing economic hardship for vulnerable populations.

Devastating Impact on African Workers

The convergence of rising defense costs and falling development aid has created a dangerous imbalance in global priorities, directly harming workers and their families across Africa. Governments are increasingly financing military expansion while reducing resources for essential services, leading to rising prices, job losses, and declining purchasing power for the continent's workforce.

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This economic pressure is exacerbated by disruptions to energy and fertilizer shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, which pose additional risks to African economies. These supply chain interruptions drive up production costs and contribute to food insecurity, employment disruptions, and a steady decline in household incomes for millions of families.

Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan and DRC

The humanitarian consequences of these spending priorities are most visible in conflict zones like Sudan, where a November 6, 2026 United Nations warning indicated that 15.4 million people urgently needed emergency shelter and household items. Available resources were sufficient to support only about one in ten of those displaced, leaving the vast majority without basic necessities such as food, shelter, and medicine.

Similar patterns of exploitation are occurring in the mineral-rich eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the Sahel, where natural resources that should finance development are instead fueling violence. ITUC-Africa identified illicit weapons proliferation and the exploitation of natural resources as key factors enabling insurgent groups to terrorize communities, displace workers, and undermine legitimate economic activities in these regions.

Call for Diplomatic Solutions and Aid

Against this backdrop of escalating conflict and economic strain, ITUC-Africa has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and unhindered humanitarian access for aid workers. The organization urged governments to renew diplomatic negotiations, restore humanitarian financing, and increase investments in decent work, social protection, and sustainable development to address the root causes of instability.

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ITUC-Africa emphasized that pursuing peace does not mean ignoring legitimate security concerns, but insisted that lasting security cannot be achieved through military confrontation at the expense of human dignity. The organization called on workers to sustain peaceful collective action, international solidarity, and social dialogue to demand accountability and press governments to prioritize human welfare over military expansion.