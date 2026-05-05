ITU and Global Experts Outline Six Priorities to Safeguard Critical Digital Infrastructure

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and a coalition of global experts have identified six key priorities to protect essential digital infrastructure from threats such as solar storms, submarine cable disruptions, and extreme weather events. The report, When digital systems fail: The hidden risks of our digital world, highlights the fragility of interconnected digital systems and calls for international cooperation to enhance digital resilience and safeguard vital services like healthcare, finance, and emergency response.

The International Telecommunication Union ( ITU ) and a coalition of global experts have highlighted six critical priorities to protect essential digital infrastructure from threats such as solar storms, submarine cable disruptions, satellite failures, and extreme weather events.

These vulnerabilities could lead to widespread communication breakdowns and even a potential digital pandemic. The report, titled When digital systems fail: The hidden risks of our digital world, was released yesterday by the ITU, detailing risk scenarios across land, sea, and space. It examines the fragility of interconnected digital systems and provides a strategic roadmap for enhancing preparedness.

The initiative, led by the ITU in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and Sciences Po, emphasizes the need for international cooperation to strengthen digital resilience and safeguard vital services like healthcare, finance, and emergency response. The experts proposed six key priorities for securing critical digital infrastructure. These include deepening knowledge by identifying vulnerabilities, mapping cross-sector dependencies, developing models for potential chain reactions, and preserving analogue skills.

They also advocate for modernizing risk management by treating non-intentional digital disruptions as a core risk, updating legal and disaster-risk frameworks, and implementing incentives. Additionally, the report calls for strengthening standards and planning by establishing robust fallback systems, conducting joint multi-sector scenario planning, and improving coordination on critical risks such as space weather, submarine cables, satellites, and data centers.

Other priorities involve building societal resilience by equipping communities and organizations to withstand and recover from digital disruptions and fostering trust and collaboration by building capacity, convening stakeholders, and promoting shared awareness and accountability across sectors and borders. The findings are the result of a collaborative effort involving experts from 12 countries, representing national authorities, the private sector, academia, and international organizations.

ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin stressed the importance of embedding resilience into the core of the technologies we rely on, urging a systemic approach to risk management. Kamal Kishore, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of UNDRR, highlighted the cascading effects of digital disruptions, emphasizing the need to design, build, and maintain digital infrastructure with systemic risk in mind.

Digital technologies have transformed modern life, but our increasing dependence on these systems has introduced risks that often go unnoticed. A severe solar storm could disable satellites, disrupt navigation systems, and destabilize energy grids, with recovery times potentially spanning months. Extreme temperatures could overwhelm data centers, leading to mobile service outages, healthcare system failures, and financial transaction disruptions. Natural hazards like earthquakes could sever vital internet connections, slowing business operations and leaving entire nations offline for weeks.

While individual scenarios may seem isolated and unlikely, digital vulnerabilities are real, and unexpected incidents are inevitable. The report also highlights a growing societal dependence on digital systems without maintaining analogue skills or ensuring adequate fallback options. When major systems fail, offline alternatives are often unavailable. Arancha González, Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po, emphasized the need for interdisciplinary collaboration and evidence-based policymaking to build resilience in an interconnected world.

The report calls on policymakers, the private sector, and civil society to take immediate action to prevent these risks from escalating into a digital pandemic, urging global commitment and coordinated efforts





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