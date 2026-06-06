Itsekiri Demand New Federal Constituency and Expanded Wards Over INEC Delineation Dispute

Itsekiri communities in Delta State, through the Itsekiri Grassroots Coalition and Leaders of Thought, are pressing for additional electoral wards, new state constituencies and a separate federal constituency in Warri, arguing that INEC's proposed boundaries ignore demographic data and historical ownership.

The Itsekiri ethnic nationality has intensified demands for enhanced political representation within Warri Federal Constituency , Delta State , through the Itsekiri Grassroots Coalition (IGC) and broader community leadership.

At the core of the controversy is the ongoing electoral delineation exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which the Itsekiri argue fails to reflect demographic realities, historical land ownership, and constitutional principles of equitable representation. The IGC, representing grassroots interests, has called for the creation of a distinct federal constituency and two additional state constituencies within Warri North Local Government Area.

They also demand an expansion of electoral wards, increasing Itsekiri-majority wards in Warri North from six to twelve and Ijaw wards from four to eight, framing this as necessary for balanced grassroots governance and effective service delivery across more than 65 communities. Mr. Okorodudu Gbesimi, IGC Coordinator for Warri North, emphasized that current allocations create imbalances, where geographically larger wards with higher polling unit concentrations receive councilor representation equal to or less than smaller wards.

He insisted INEC must verify polling unit distribution and align delineation with actual voter distribution, citing that Itsekiri wards in Warri North span 134 polling units. The coalition further urged review of proposed allocations in Warri South, particularly the three wards projected for Ijaw communities, and called for Itsekiri unity beyond political, religious, or social divides.

This follows a sovereign position presented by the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought (ILoT) at a press conference in Ubeji, Warri South, attended by Chief Edward Ekpoko (ILoT Chairman), Prince Yemi Emiko, Sir Amorighoye Mene (Secretary), Chief Robinson Ariyo, and Comrade Alex Eyengho. The ILoT declared their demand an "irreducible minimum position": doubling Itsekiri wards in Warri North and Warri South-West from six to twelve each, and doubling Ijaw wards from four to eight each.

They supported this with 2023 voter statistics: in Warri North, Itsekiri wards had 75,912 registered voters compared to Ijaw's 34,480; in Warri South-West, Itsekiri wards recorded 94,074 against Ijaw's 95,042, arguing Itsekiri representation remains disproportionate. While endorsing a Supreme Court mandate for boundary review, the leaders INEC of relying on flawed demographic and cartographic data, citing an independent expert review that placed some polling units outside local government boundaries, even in rivers, swamps and forests.

Several communities, including Ubeji, Omadino, Ifie, Egbokodo, Orugbo and Ode-Itsekiri, were allegedly omitted from INEC's field report. The group called on federal authorities to investigate the process and urged INEC to suspend use of disputed GIS mapping data pending independent verification. During protests, Itsekiri bore placards reading "Itsekiri are the traditional owners of Warri" and "INEC follows the rule of law. We are not lawless people," while advising neighbours against involving the presidency in the dispute





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Itsekiri INEC Warri Federal Constituency Electoral Delineation Wards Delta State

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