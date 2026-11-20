ITF Director-General supports education in Ondo by distributing school bags and books to students in 12 secondary schools in Owo and Ose Local Government Areas.

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund, Dr Afiz Oluwatoyin-Ogun, initiated a significant educational support drive in Ondo State by distributing essential school supplies to students. This distribution event targeted twelve public and private secondary schools located within the Owo and Ose Local Government Areas, aiming to bolster academic resources for learners in the region. The materials provided include comprehensive school bags and textbooks, designed to alleviate financial pressures on families and encourage consistent academic engagement among the student body.

ITF Educational Support Initiative in Ondo

The core objective of this intervention is to provide tangible educational materials that ease the burden of acquiring basic school supplies for students and their guardians. Mrs Modupe Ogun, the wife of the Industrial Training Fund Director-General, executed the distribution on behalf of her husband on Friday, emphasizing the strategic importance of this gesture in supporting local education. She stated that the initiative was explicitly designed to encourage students to take their studies seriously and maintain high levels of commitment to their academic pursuits throughout their schooling years.

Also read ‎Ondo Poly Conversion: Educationist Warns Against Abandoning Technical Education ‎ ‎

Addressing Students at Owo Secondary Schools

During her address at the St John/Mary's Unity Secondary Schools in Owo, Mrs Modupe Ogun directly motivated the attendees to work harder academically and aspire to greater personal and professional achievements. She informed the students that the provided books and bags serve as tools to encourage continued hard work and dedication to their studies, reinforcing the message that their efforts are valued and supported by national institutions. She urged the students to dream big and believe in their potential to become great individuals who will eventually return to add value to their communities and schools.

Political Endorsements and Future Elections

In conjunction with the educational distribution, Mrs Modupe Ogun actively canvassed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid in the upcoming 2027 general elections. She linked the success of current administrative initiatives, including the Industrial Training Fund's operations, to the need for continuity in the federal administration, urging eligible students and the broader public to vote for his second term. Additionally, she appealed for electoral support for Barrister Abdul Ganiyu Arobo, who is seeking election to represent the Owo and Ose Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in the next election cycle.

Advertisement

Specific Schools Benefiting from the Distribution

The distribution event covered a comprehensive list of educational institutions across both targeted Local Government Areas to ensure broad impact. In the Owo Local Government Area, the beneficiaries included Isuada Community Grammar School, Upenmen Community Grammar School, Ipele Community Grammar School, Community Grammar School in Emure-Ile, Uso Grammar School, and St John/Mary's Unity Secondary Schools in Owo. These institutions received the necessary materials to support their academic calendars and student welfare programs.

Community Impact and Academic Resources Provided

In the Ose Local Government Area, the initiative extended to Ikaro High School in Ikaro, Ifon, Ijagba/Imoru Grammar School in Ijagba, Word of Faith College in Arimogija, More High School in Afo, Irekari Comprehensive High School in Idoani, and Idogun High School in Idogun. The provision of these educational materials serves as a direct investment in human capital development within the region, aligning with the Industrial Training Fund's broader mandate to enhance skills and educational outcomes across Nigeria. This targeted approach ensures that students in both urban and rural communities within these localities have access to the foundational tools required for academic success.