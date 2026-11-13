ITF Director-General Afiz Ogun Urges Ondo Residents to Vote for Tinubu in 2027

ITF Director-General Dr Afiz Ogun has called on Ondo State residents, especially Ondo North Senatorial Zone, to obtain their PVCs and vote for President Bola Tinubu in 2027, citing federal appointments and industrial investments as reasons to reciprocate.

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund, Dr Afiz Ogun, has urged indigenes of Ondo State, particularly those in Ondo North Senatorial Zone, to mobilise and vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

He said there is a need to reciprocate the benefits the state has received from the current administration. In a statement, Ogun noted that Ondo State had enjoyed significant political recognition and developmental opportunities under the Tinubu administration. These include ministerial appointments, federal government positions and major industrial investments. He urged residents to translate their appreciation of what the President has done into stronger electoral support in 2027 by coming out en masse to vote for him.

Also read Ute indigenes in diaspora ask Ondo government for fairness in selection of next Olute

Ogun Calls for Strong Voter Support

He also asked all eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards so they can participate fully in the election. No matter your tribe, as long as you live in Ondo and earn a living there, I appeal to you to vote for Ahmed Bola Tinubu, he said. He stressed that the state has benefited from the President's appointments, with Ondo indigenes occupying strategic positions in the Federal Government, including ministerial offices and leadership positions in government agencies.

Advertisement

He listed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Youth Development and other officials from the state among those given responsibilities by the administration. Politically, President Tinubu has always identified with Ondo State. He trusted us and gave us three ministers, alongside several important appointments in federal establishments. I expect our people to come out and reciprocate that gesture, Ogun said.

Training Centre and Industrial Growth

Ogun also credited the administration with reviving the cocoa industry, saying renewed attention was being given to processing and value addition. This, according to him, would enable Nigeria to produce finished products such as chocolate, cocoa butter and creams rather than depend mainly on raw cocoa exports. Presently, the ITF is constructing a major training and automation centre in Ondo State, which he described as the biggest of its kind in Africa.

The facility will provide training in fabrication, mechatronics and technical skills development. Work is going on day and night on that project. It is a massive investment that will provide opportunities for the people and strengthen the industrial capacity of the state, he said. On the rising cost of living, the ITF DG urged Nigerians to consider the impact of global economic challenges, particularly international conflicts and rising petroleum prices, when assessing the administration's performance.

Infrastructure and National Unity

He maintained that the President had also taken bold decisions on local government autonomy, infrastructure development and other sensitive national issues. He urged Nigerians to look beyond ethnic and religious considerations in their political choices. He cited the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Badagry-Sokoto Highway as examples of the administration's infrastructure investments, expressing optimism that the projects would improve connectivity and stimulate economic activities.

Advertisement

Ogun also called for political unity in Ondo State, saying disagreements should not undermine the collective interest of residents as the country approaches another election cycle. Ondo State is the home of progressives in Nigeria. We may disagree on certain issues, but at the end of the day, we are brothers and sisters, and we must continue to work together as one, he said.