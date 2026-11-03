Itel Energy Enforces 48-Hour Solar Fault Resolution Policy to Boost Nigerian Market Confidence

Itel Energy mandates a 48-hour repair or replacement window for solar system faults, aiming to alleviate customer concerns and drive adoption of clean energy across Nigeria during Nigeria Energy Week.

Itel Energy has issued a stern warning regarding the critical importance of proper installation and correct equipment configuration for solar power systems, noting that technical errors can severely impact system performance and cause frequent faults. This advisory was delivered by Emmanuel Kumuyi, the Country Technical Support Manager for Itel Energy, during a high-profile appearance at the Nigeria Energy Week event held in Lagos. During this showcase, the company demonstrated its latest products while detailing common equipment failures, strict installation requirements, and the comprehensive after-sales support services available to protect consumer investments.

Common Technical Faults and Installation Risks

Kumuyi identified specific technical missteps as primary causes of equipment failure, including system overloading, inadequate protection mechanisms, general installation errors, and the incorrect matching of solar panel capacity with inverter and battery specifications. He strongly advised customers to engage only certified engineers and to ensure their systems are meticulously configured before any installation work begins. Emphasizing the need for reliability, he stressed the importance of selecting a brand that provides adequate technical support to guide users through the process. The manager explained that avoiding these issues requires securing a reputable brand with the right configuration and robust after-sales service support.

Also read itel Energy highlights 48-hour after-sales commitment at Nigeria Energy Exhibition

Streamlined Fault Resolution and Support Process

To address technical issues efficiently, Itel Energy has established a structured complaint-handling process designed for rapid technical assessment and resolution. According to the company, call-center agents meticulously document all customer complaints and immediately transfer them to online engineers for initial remote assessment. If a problem cannot be resolved through remote diagnostics, the protocol dictates that a field engineer is assigned to visit the customer's location. These field engineers then determine whether the faulty equipment requires on-site repairs or complete replacement, ensuring that technical support is physically available where needed.

Strategic Importance for Distributors and Consumers

Rotimi Thomas, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SunFi, which serves as a key distributor of Itel Energy products, highlighted that reliable after-sales support is vital for distributors because customers depend on them for more than just equipment sales. He stated that when a consumer purchases a product through SunFi, they are effectively buying a trusted service backed by the promise of repairs and replacements. The 48-hour resolution commitment from Itel Energy is critical for SunFi as a distribution platform because the company does not manufacture the products but relies on Itel Energy's ability to absorb product returns and fix or replace assets quickly.

Advertisement

Financing Options and National Distribution Reach

Thomas further urged consumers to look beyond the duration of product warranties and examine the manufacturer's response to complaints, the terms governing repairs, and the support available during the warranty period. Addressing cost challenges, he noted that high interest rates and rising prices make it difficult for households and businesses to pay for solar and energy-storage systems upfront, leading 30 to 40 percent of customers to seek payment plans. SunFi offers financing options allowing initial payments with balances spread over periods ranging from three to 24 months, which Thomas estimates is essential for expanding access to clean-energy solutions across the nation.

Product Showcase and Nationwide Service Coverage

Lucky Ovenseri, the National Distributor Manager for Itel Energy, confirmed that the company maintains distribution coverage across all 36 states, with dedicated showrooms in major cities including Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja. The company operates dedicated energy after-sales centers to support customers encountering problems with their products and enforces a replacement policy that allows customers to receive a new unit while their faulty equipment is being serviced. At the exhibition, Itel Energy showcased its innovative products, including the newly launched PowerTank 1000 and the IP54 11kW Hybrid Inverter designed specifically for residential and commercial applications, reinforcing its commitment to providing reliable power solutions.