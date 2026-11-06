TCN rejects Ikeja Electric grid instability claim, blames low generation for outages

TCN says Ikeja Electric misleadingly blamed grid instability for Band A feeder outages on November 3 and 4, insisting reduced generation and the DisCo's own network faults caused the interruptions.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has rejected Ikeja Electric's claim that grid instability caused power outages on several of its feeders on November 3 and 4.

TCN said the outages resulted from reduced electricity generation, not a failure of its transmission network. In a statement issued on Friday, TCN described Ikeja Electric's attribution of the outages to the national grid as inaccurate and misleading. It insisted the distribution company was responsible for some of the recorded interruptions. TCN said Ikeja Electric published a public notice on November 5 attributing several Band A feeder outages recorded on November 3 and 4 to grid instability.

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NISO Holds Authority For Grid Disturbance Determinations

The transmission company said that position was out of step with the true state of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry. TCN said the determination of the root cause of disturbances, shortfalls and interruptions on the national grid falls exclusively within the defined functions of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) under Section 67 of the Electricity Act 2023.

It said Ikeja Electric, like every other market participant, has no authority to make such determinations, and NISO has made none attributing the outages in Ikeja Electric's notice to TCN. TCN referred electricity consumers to a clarification issued by NISO on November 5. NISO explained that the decline in power generation resulted from gas supply constraints at thermal power stations and reduced output from hydroelectric stations due to lower reservoir inflows.

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According to TCN, the reduced generation affected the amount of electricity allocated to distribution companies. That in turn resulted in fewer hours of supply and increased load shedding across their networks. TCN said records of interruptions across all feeders supplying Ikeja Electric showed that 68 per cent of outages recorded on November 1 and 2 resulted from frequency-control load shedding caused by low electricity generation.

TCN Breaks Down Causes Of Recorded Outages

It attributed another 26 per cent to Ikeja Electric's failure to comply with load allocation directives issued by NISO's National Control Centre, as well as faults and maintenance work on the distribution company's network. The remaining six per cent, according to TCN, resulted from its planned maintenance, switching operations or line limitations. TCN added that none of the recorded interruptions was caused by a fault or trip involving its equipment.

On the 46 interruptions recorded on the 33kV feeders listed in Ikeja Electric's notice, TCN said 29 resulted from frequency-control load shedding. It linked 14 to the distribution company, explaining that nine resulted from Ikeja Electric's failure to comply with load allocation while five were caused by faults or trips on its network. The remaining three were linked to scheduled TCN maintenance on the Ogba-Alimosho line on November 1.

TCN also cited the Rack Centre feeder, which it said was interrupted on November 2 by a cable fault on Ikeja Electric's network that the distribution company's own crew repaired. It noted that Ikeja Electric's notice assigned several feeders, including MTN, Iju Water Works and Rack Centre, to the distributor under the designation IE for 33kV faults. TCN accused Ikeja Electric of misrepresenting the causes of supply interruptions.

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TCN Warns Against Misleading Public On Supply Shortfalls

It warned that attributing generation-related shortfalls to transmission operations could mislead electricity consumers, undermine public confidence and obscure the real challenges that all stakeholders must work together to resolve. TCN called on Ikeja Electric and other distribution companies to stop making what it described as unfounded claims about the causes of electricity supply shortfalls and to rely on verified information from NISO.

It advised electricity consumers to consult NISO's official platforms for accurate information on the state of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry. TCN said it can only transmit the energy made available to it and cannot transmit energy that is not generated. It sympathised with customers affected by reduced supply hours and said it remains committed to transmitting all available electricity safely, reliably and efficiently despite prevailing operational constraints.

It said it would continue working with NISO, generation companies and distribution companies to improve electricity supply.