New ISS research reveals ISWAP's sophisticated use of drones and satellite tech, challenging regional security forces in the Lake Chad Basin.

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) published a comprehensive report in Abuja on Thursday detailing how the Islamic State West Africa Province ( ISWAP) has evolved into a highly resilient and technologically advanced insurgent group. The findings, based on interviews with former Boko Haram fighters who recently defected and security insiders, reveal that ISWAP has systematically modified commercial digital tools to enhance its intelligence gathering, propaganda operations, and combat capabilities. This transformation marks a significant shift in the threat landscape across the Lake Chad Basin region.

ISWAP Technology Infrastructure and Supply Chains

Nearly two decades after the Boko Haram insurgency began in Nigeria, ISWAP has established a sophisticated operational ecosystem driven by adaptive technology. The group utilizes commercial drones, satellite communications, and localised weapons fabrication to maintain its strength. Unlike other insurgent groups that rely on direct backing from foreign states, ISWAP depends on the broader Islamic State global network for technical guidance and financial support. Equipment and funds reach the group through complex transnational supply lines that are difficult for regional authorities to intercept.

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Key communication devices, including Thuraya satellite phones initially registered in Dubai, are channelled from the United Arab Emirates. These supplies move through currency exchange operators in Kano, Nigeria, and via secondary routes in N'Djamena, Chad. An ex-fighter highlighted the scale of these communications, stating that the number of Thuraya devices in use is uncountable and that fighters utilise both Thuraya and Starlink technology alongside personal laptops. These critical supplies are smuggled into Lake Chad Basin territories, often hidden inside bundles of fabrics and food via transit hubs like Geidam.

Manufacturing Capabilities and Operational Security

ISWAP's manufacturing capacity has evolved significantly from its early days. The group's origins in weapons fabrication were sparked by a 2013 raid on the Government Technical College in Bama, where looted equipment was used to build initial workshops. Today, the group operates purpose-built workshops on Lake Chad islands that produce specialised explosives and fit commercial DJI drones with improvised explosive devices. This industrial shift allows for a more sustained and dangerous combat capability.

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To protect these operations, ISWAP enforces strict operational security measures. The group bans local SIM cards across its bases and restricts smartphone use among fighters to prevent tracking. They utilise satellite Wi-Fi to bypass government telecom shutdowns, ensuring their command structure remains intact even during major military offensives. This disciplined approach contrasts sharply with rival factions, allowing ISWAP to maintain a professionalised organisation backed by central Islamic State directives.

Strategic Divergence From Competing Factions

The research contrasts ISWAP's structured approach with its rival faction, Jama'tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad (JAS). While ISWAP maintains a disciplined hierarchy, JAS operates via a comparatively loose structure. An ex-fighter described JAS's media operations as unorganised, highlighting the stark organisational gap between the two groups. ISWAP focuses heavily on military base attacks to capture weapons through its ghanimah pricing system, which pays fighters for weapons captured from the military or surrendered to the group.

In contrast, JAS relies more heavily on civilian predation and older illicit arms corridors running from Sudan. ISWAP's sophisticated organisational structure includes the Ilan, a media department that coordinates real-time propaganda and manages back-channel messaging with journalists. At the community level, the group relies on the rijal-awam network, embedding covert agents into civilian populations to gather intelligence, handle logistics, and project parallel governance. This deep embeddedness makes it difficult for security forces to distinguish combatants from non-combatants.

Challenges For Regional Security Responses

While state militaries and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have increasingly deployed counter-drone measures, such as handheld jammers and specialised radar training, the report warns that slow procurement processes continue to hamper national and regional security responses. The reactive nature of these strategies allows ISWAP to adapt its tactics faster than regional forces can respond. The group's ability to innovate rapidly poses a persistent challenge to long-term stability in the region.

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Furthermore, the study cautions that while empirical evidence of frontier artificial intelligence adoption as operational infrastructure remains unconfirmed, ISWAP's rapid innovation cycle means counterinsurgency planners must look ahead. The potential for AI to become an active threat in the near future requires proactive planning. The report underscores the urgent need for updated security protocols to address the evolving technological capabilities of the group.