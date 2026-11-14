Issakaba The Return Opens in Cinemas 25 Years After Original

Issakaba: The Return has opened in Nigerian cinemas, reuniting Sam Dede and director Lancelot Imasuen 25 years after the original vigilante action film. The sequel is distributed by Blue Pictures.

Issakaba: The Return has opened in cinemas nationwide, 25 years after the release of the original Nollywood action film Issakaba. The director, Lancelot Imasuen, announced the cinema release in a post on his Instagram page on Friday, expressing excitement over the return of the popular movie franchise to the big screen.

Imasuen described the production as the return of a legend and urged movie lovers to watch the film in cinemas. He also helmed the original production, which was released in 2001. The sequel features veteran actor Sam Dede reprising his role as Ebube, the leader of the Issakaba Boys, while introducing actors from different generations of Nollywood. Dede returns as the leader of the vigilante group at the centre of the story.

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New Cast Members Join Franchise Revival

Other cast members include Chidi Mokeme, Iyabo Ojo, Regina Daniels, Chiwetalu Agu, Alex Osifo, Charles Okafor, Nosa Rex and Mark Angel. The film also features Phyna, blending established actors and contemporary entertainers. Issakaba: The Return revisits the story of the fictional vigilante group against the backdrop of contemporary Nigerian society. It explores a more sophisticated wave of crime and insecurity, bringing the familiar character into a different social landscape.

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According to reports from the film's press screening in Lagos, the new production takes the story from 2001 into a country facing new forms of crime, technological changes and security challenges. Imasuen said the sequel was conceived as more than an attempt to revive an old Nollywood favourite. He said it was an opportunity to revisit the issues that inspired the original film in the context of contemporary Nigeria.

The original Issakaba, released in 2001, drew inspiration from the activities of the Bakassi Boys. The Bakassi Boys were a vigilante group that emerged in parts of south-eastern Nigeria in the late 1990s to combat criminal activities. The film followed Ebube and members of the Issakaba group as they confronted criminals terrorising their community. It combined action, suspense, traditional mysticism and themes of grassroots security.

Vigilante Justice Themes Continue Today

Its portrayal of vigilante justice, community intervention and the limitations of conventional security structures helped establish its place in the home-video era of Nollywood. Twenty-five years later, Issakaba: The Return revisits those concerns against the backdrop of Nigeria's contemporary security challenges. The sequel, distributed by Blue Pictures, brings together returning actors and newer Nollywood performers, marking the revival of one of Nollywood's recognised action film franchises. Sam Dede leads the cast as Ebube, the leader of the Issakaba Boys.

The film reunites him with filmmaker Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, who directed the 2001 original, while also introducing a new generation of performers. The sequel opened in Nigerian cinemas on Friday, November 13, 2026. It revisits themes of crime, community security and the pursuit of justice in a changed Nigeria. The original Issakaba became a notable title in the home-video era of Nollywood.

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Its focus on vigilante justice and community intervention reflected concerns about security and the limits of conventional structures. Issakaba: The Return brings those concerns into a new era, combining familiar faces with contemporary entertainers. The production is positioned as both a revival of a popular franchise and a fresh look at the issues that inspired the original film. With its cinema release, the sequel aims to draw movie lovers back to the big screen.

Distribution Plans Drive Cinema Release

Imasuen called the production the return of a legend and encouraged audiences to watch the film in cinemas. The film's cast includes Sam Dede, Chidi Mokeme, Iyabo Ojo, Regina Daniels, Chiwetalu Agu, Alex Osifo, Charles Okafor, Nosa Rex, Mark Angel and Phyna. The blend of generations is central to the sequel's approach. Issakaba: The Return is distributed by Blue Pictures.

It marks the revival of one of Nollywood's recognised action film franchises, 25 years after the original Issakaba made its debut.