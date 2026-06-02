Israeli Strikes on Lebanon: Escalation and US-Hosted Talks

The news text discusses the ongoing conflict between Israel and Lebanon, with Israel continuing to strike southern Lebanon despite a Washington-brokered de-escalation deal and a fourth round of US-hosted talks between Lebanon and Israel. The text also mentions the number of casualties and the involvement of Hezbollah in the conflict.

First responders gather at the site of an Israel i strike that hit near a hospital in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on June 1, 2026.

Israel continued to strike southern Lebanon on Tuesday as Iran-backed Hezbollah attacked its troops there despite an apparent Washington-brokered de-escalation deal and a fourth round of US-hosted talks between Lebanon and Israel. US President Donald Trump had announced an agreement to halt some attacks on Monday, but neither side has publicly accepted it, and Israel’s defence minister said the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs remained potential targets.

The deal, according to a statement from the Lebanese embassy in Washington, would, at first, stop Israeli attacks on Beirut and Hezbollah attacks on Israeli territory. Lebanon’s health ministry said on Tuesday that Israeli attacks had killed at least 3,468 people since March 2.

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war on March 2 by firing rockets at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, and Tehran has insisted that Lebanon be included in any peace deal with Washington. Recent days have seen a dramatic escalation in fighting and bombardment as Israeli troops staged their deepest ground offensive into Lebanon in two decades.

Citing what he called Hezbollah’s ‘repeated violations’ of a ceasefire officially in place since April 17 but never respected by either side, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, a densely populated Hezbollah stronghold. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Washington ‘endorsed this principle’ that his country would hit the suburbs if Hezbollah continued firing at Israel.

In the southern suburbs, which many residents had fled the day before, many shops were closed on Tuesday, while a military drone flew over the area at low altitude, according to an AFP journalist. Lebanese and Israeli delegations meanwhile began a new round of talks in Washington, the fourth between the two countries, who have no diplomatic relations, since the start of the war. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said it was ‘necessary to consolidate the ceasefire’ during the negotiations. Norway Oil Exports Hit Record High On Iran Wa





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Israel Lebanon Hezbollah Conflict De-Escalation Deal US-Hosted Talks Casualties Hezbollah Involvement

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