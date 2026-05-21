Israel's detention of Gaza flotilla activists sparks international outrage

A video of Israeli forces detaining activists on a Gaza-bound flotilla has sparked international condemnation, with several nations summoning Israel's ambassadors to express their displeasure over the treatment of the detainees.

A video shared by Israel 's far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir , showing activists being detained on a Gaza -bound flotilla has sparked international condemnation. The footage, which was shared on X, depicts activists kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs.

Ben-Gvir mocked the detainees and waved an Israeli flag. The Global Sumud Flotilla, which was carrying aid for Palestinians in war-torn Gaza, was intercepted between Monday and Tuesday in international waters near Cyprus. Israeli forces detained hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists aboard the boats. The Israeli foreign ministry claimed that live ammunition was not fired, but accused the flotilla of being a provocation.

Several nations, including Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland, have summoned Israel's ambassadors to express their displeasure over the treatment of the activists. Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, condemned the treatment as a violation of human dignity. The Netherlands also expressed concern over the treatment of detainees and questioned the legality of the Israeli actions. The incident has also drawn condemnation from top US and Israeli officials.

Despite the international outcry, Ben-Gvir defended his actions, stating that Israel won't tolerate support for terrorists. The video has also led to a heated exchange between Israel's security minister and foreign minister, Gideon Sa'ar, who criticized Ben-Gvir's actions and called them a disgrace to Israel





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Israel Gaza Flotilla Activists Detention International Condemnation Human Rights Ben-Gvir Sa'ar

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