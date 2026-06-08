Israel and Iran Trade Retaliatory Strikes, Shattering Ceasefire and Escalating Regional Tensions

Israel and Iran exchanged direct retaliatory strikes on Monday, breaking a fragile ceasefire and raising fears of a broader regional war. The escalation began with Israeli strikes on Lebanon, prompting Iranian retaliation and drawing in Houthi forces. US President Trump made conflicting statements about peace deals and military command.

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Israel and Iran exchanged retaliatory strikes on Monday morning, shattering a fragile ceasefire and raising fears of a broader regional war.

The conflict erupted late Sunday when Iran launched an initial salvo of attacks, claiming it was in retaliation for fatal Israeli strikes on Lebanon. Israel swiftly responded with air strikes, with explosions reported in Tehran, Tabriz, and Isfahan. Iran then fired a second wave of strikes into Israeli territory, according to Israeli officials. The exchange marks the most direct confrontation between the two nations in years and threatens to destabilize the entire Middle East.

The crisis began when Israel carried out missile strikes on the Dahieh district, a suburb in southern Beirut, Lebanon, which Tehran considered a violation of the existing ceasefire agreement. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that the attacks killed at least two people and wounded 20 others. Israel's continued military actions in Lebanon had been a persistent source of tension throughout the ceasefire, with Iran insisting that any comprehensive peace deal must include guarantees for Lebanon.

In response to the Lebanese strikes, Iran accused Israel of crossing 'all red lines' by targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut and warned of a broader response if the attacks continued. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) alleged that the United States and Israel had failed to meet their commitments and had violated the ceasefire by repeatedly attacking Iranian shores and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman, and the Indian Ocean.

'Tonight's operation was a warning; if aggressions are repeated, the responses will be broader,' the IRGC stated. The conflict quickly drew in other regional actors. The Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen announced it had fired drones at Israel and declared that it would prevent Israeli-linked ships from crossing the Red Sea. Earlier, before the latest escalation, US President Donald Trump had promised to prevent the war tension from escalating into a full-scale regional conflict.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump said he was not demanding that Lebanon be part of any peace deal with Iran, while asserting that an agreement with Iran was near.

'I think they'd like to see it, but I'm not demanding. We're very close to a deal, or I'm going to blow the hell out of them,' Trump said. Trump also told The Financial Times that he had dictated terms to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding how the war should be prosecuted.

'He won't have any choice,' Trump said over the telephone, adding that he calls 'all the shots,' not Netanyahu. These remarks underscore the complex dynamics between the US, Israel, and Iran as the region teeters on the brink of a wider conflict. The international community has called for restraint, but with both sides deeply entrenched in their positions, the path to de-escalation remains uncertain





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