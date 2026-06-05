Isong Annang Forum Defends Senate President Akpabio Against Allegations of Disrespecting Northern Nigeria

The Isong Annang Ethnic Forum has issued a statement rejecting claims that Senate President Godswill Akpabio made derogatory remarks about Northern Nigeria's support for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 reelection. The sociocultural organization described Akpabio as a nationalist who values the region's contributions and urged northern leaders to ignore what it called divisive propaganda from social media commentator Haruna Garba Gololo.

The Senate President , Senator Godswill Akpabio , holds the North in high esteem and values the region's support for President Bola Tinubu 's reelection in 2027. This affirmation comes from the Isong Annang Ethnic Forum, a sociocultural organization based in Akwa Ibom State, which issued a statement absolving Akpabio of any denigrating comments against the North.

The group characterized the Senate President as a nationalist and detribalized leader who deeply appreciates the crucial role played by the North in supporting the Tinubu administration and its upcoming reelection campaign. The statement, signed by the National President Prince Mendy Archibong, National Secretary Elder Mfon Ebong, and National Women Leader Emilia Udom, strongly condemned recent social media posts by Haruna Garba Gololo, an individual from Bauchi State, who alleged that Akpabio had undermined the North's contribution and backing for Tinubu's 2027 reelection bid.

The Forum's statement detailed its investigation into the claims made by Gololo, who is known on social media as Garus Gololo and reportedly hails from Gololo village in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State. They found no evidence to substantiate the allegations against Senator Akpabio.

"The Forum has investigated the claims made by Gololo which he maliciously credited to our son. We found no proof against our son," the statement read. It unequivocally asserted that Distinguished Senator Akpabio did not make any statements that would diminish the anticipated support and role of Northern Nigerians in President Tinubu's 2027 reelection efforts.

Furthermore, the statement emphasized Akpabio's long-standing reputation as a committed nationalist with a demonstrated record of respecting Nigeria's cultural and religious diversity.

"Distinguished Senator Akpabio is a well-known nationalist with a political leadership record that shows his deep respect for the cultural and religious diversities in our nation," it said. The group highlighted that his commitment to national unity predates his current position as Senate President, pointing to choices he made during his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State as evidence of his inclusive outlook.

In light of the viral controversy stirred by Gololo's social media content, which the Forum described as an attempt to incite Northern Nigerians against Akpabio, Tinubu, and the reelection campaign, the organization called on respected Arewa leaders and groups to disregard what it termed an "inciting and divisive campaign of calumny.

" The statement urged these leaders to ignore efforts by "rampaging anti-unity propagandists" seeking to create disharmony among ethnic groups and regions, particularly as the 2027 general elections approach. The Isong Annang Ethnic Forum reaffirmed its confidence in Senator Akpabio's dedication to fostering a warm, homogeneous bond of brotherhood with all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, faith, or region





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Godswill Akpabio Bola Tinubu North Nigeria 2027 Election Isong Annang Forum Haruna Garba Gololo Arewa Senate President Reelection Bid

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