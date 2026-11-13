Islamic Scholars Reject 2026 Doomsday Prediction Based on Flawed Science

Murtadha Gusau and Muslim clerics refute the 2026 doomsday claim by Heinz von Foerster, citing Islamic theology on the unknown Hour and stewardship.

Leading Islamic scholar Murtadha Gusau has firmly dismissed circulating claims that the world will end on Friday, November 13, A.D. 2026, characterizing the date as a product of Western superstition and flawed mathematical modeling rather than divine revelation. The 66-year-old resurgence of this specific doomsday narrative originated from a 1960 study published in the journal Science by physicist Heinz von Foerster and his colleagues. That original research erroneously projected that human population growth would hit mathematical infinity on that exact date, a conclusion that modern science has long since disproven as birth rates slowed significantly after the 1960s.

Theological Rejection of Doomsday Calculations

Imam Murtadha Gusau explained that while human science is a magnificent gift allowing us to observe patterns, it operates on assumptions that cannot match the Absolute Decree of Allah Almighty. He emphasized that when the Angel Jibril questioned the Prophet Muhammad regarding the timing of the Final Hour, the Prophet provided a timeless answer that humbles every equation ever written by human hands. The Prophet Muhammad stated that knowledge of the Hour rests solely with his Lord, and no being other than Allah can reveal its arrival time.

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Quoting directly from the Noble Qur'an, Gusau highlighted the verse that commands believers to say its knowledge is only with the Lord and that it will come unexpectedly. This theological stance renders any attempt by physicists or supercomputers to pin a date on the end of time as fundamentally misguided. The source text asserts that no mathematical singularity can override the divine wisdom of Al-Mudabbir, the Disposer of Affairs, who governs the cosmos with knowledge far beyond human formulas.

Deconstructing the Superstition Behind the Date

The specific choice of Friday, November 13, for the 2026 prediction is rooted in Western cultural superstitions regarding bad luck, a narrative further complicated by the fact that the date coincided with the 115th birthday of the study's lead author. In stark contrast to these cultural anxieties, Islam completely rejects the notion that numbers or calendar dates carry inherent harm or benefit. The Prophet Muhammad abolished such superstitions, teaching that neither days nor numbers possess power except by the will of Allah.

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Furthermore, Gusau pointed out the irony of associating dread with a Friday, which Islam reveres as the master of all days. Citing established Hadith, he noted that the best day on which the sun has risen is Friday, the day Adam was created and the day the Last Hour will take place. Therefore, Muslim believers do not fear this day because a 1960 equation pointed to it, but rather revere it because their Creator honored it, preparing for the Hour through prayer and remembrance rather than panic.

Islamic Stewardship Over Global Anxiety

While the 1960 study by Heinz von Foerster failed in its primary prediction, its underlying warning about unchecked consumption and environmental strain holds profound relevance through an Islamic lens. The scholars argue that Islam taught the concept of human responsibility and environmental stewardship over 1,400 years ago, long before modern ecological crises emerged. Allah Almighty placed humans on Earth as Khulafah, or caretakers, commanding them to maintain balance and justice on the planet.

The Prophet Muhammad provided a powerful directive regarding this stewardship, stating that if the Final Hour were unfolding while a person held a palm-cutting, they should plant it if possible. This instruction demonstrates that faith does not paralyze believers with fear of an impending end, but instead activates them with a sense of purpose and responsibility. Gusau concluded that the true response to global challenges is not to succumb to sensational headlines, but to continue performing acts of charity, prayer, and planting seeds for the future.