Islamic Cleric Tells Court of Warning to Alleged Coup Plotter

An Islamic cleric has revealed details of his involvement and interaction with an alleged coup plotter during his trial alongside others at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria. The cleric stated that he had advised the plotters that their mission would fail and provided spiritual guidance related to the plot.

An Islamic cleric has told a Federal High Court in Abuja that he had warned an alleged coup plot ter linked to the government of President Bola Tinubu about the failure of their mission.

The cleric's statement was made through a video-recorded testimony in open court on May 13, 2022, before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik. According to the cleric, he received information about the alleged coup plot from an associate identified as Sanda who sought spiritual guidance and prayers from the cleric on behalf of a senior military officer.

After conducting prayers and consultations, the cleric warned that the operation was doomed to fail and predicted that insiders within the group would eventually leak information about the plan. He later received money for prayer sessions and charitable purposes, while names of individuals were provided for mention during the prayers. The cleric, Sheikh Sani Abdulkadir, was arrested after discovering that his bank account had been restricted while trying to withdraw funds allegedly sent for prayers.

He insisted that the funds were strictly tied to religious activities and neither gave nor received money to support any unconstitutional act.





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Islamic Cleric Political Instability Legal Proceedings Federal High Court In Abuja Nigeria Islamic Cleric Coup Plot Alleged Coup Plotter Federal High Court In Abuja Nigeria Legal Proceedings Nairobi Nigeria President President Tinubu Spiritual Guidance Prayers Conspiracy Alleged Coup Plot Military Senior Officer Insider Leak Arrest

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